 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Former tank commander (Sub-Optimal) Prime, already facing serious charges, levels up by threatening to go Megatronic on the investigator   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, M1 Abrams, Special agent, Pleading, United States Air Force, Cause of action, United States Army, Daniel W. Prime, Royal Ordnance L7  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 4:18 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.


Tank commander - you either get the cautious MFers that have done it a while and figured out they aren't god, or you get this dude.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The defense attorney explaining it to former tank commander, do you want to take a plea deal for a prison sentence or do you want a one day trial where your own words will be played and be found guilty and sentenced to a longer prison term because of lack of remorse and failing to take responsibility?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.

Tank commander - you either get the cautious MFers that have done it a while and figured out they aren't god, or you get this dude.


Kilos are re... special people.

Onward... TO VICTORY!!!

marshu.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.

Tank commander - you either get the cautious MFers that have done it a while and figured out they aren't god, or you get this dude.

Kilos are re... special people.

Onward... TO VICTORY!!!

[marshu.com image 338x481]


What are you talking about, they're perfectly normal individuals!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was very shrewd of him to cloak his identity by leaving his real name on the voice mail.

Nobody would ever believe anyone could be that stupid.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, you took a situation where they have to prove the allegations, and decided adding on one where you provided them an airtight case for free was better?  That was the big plan?  How did you survive even with the big metal shell around you?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I enjoy the act for a few minutes, but I don't see the long-term appeal of Megatronic.  If they're on a Christmas Special, I'll watch it, but I'm not buying an album or seeing their Vegas show.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This message is to let you know don't you ever farking think you can outsmart a farking tank commander, do you understand me?"

cdn.webfail.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love days where I miss everything that happened on Fark.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.


Tank commander - you either get the cautious MFers that have done it a while and figured out they aren't god, or you get this dude.

Kilos are re... special people.

Onward... TO VICTORY!!!

[marshu.com image 338x481]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.


Try working with Naval Aviators.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In July 2020, Hunter Young, a special agent with Barksdale's AFOSI detachment, interviewed Prime's partner, Christy Stevenson, about some government equipment that had recently been lost. During the interview, Stevenson told the agent that she had previously "noticed several nude photos and videos of her toddler-aged daughter on Prime's phone."

Stevenson happened to have Prime's phone, and turned it over to Young.

Yeah, she just happened to have his phone.

/call me skeptical of the allegations
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"tank-commander-turned-ER-nurse"

You appeared in 0 searches on LinkedIn this week.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

2wolves: edmo: That guy has an amazingly high opinion of himself. I mean, fighter pilots would blush.

Try working with Naval Aviators.


They're a stylish way to protect my eyes from the sun, but my navel?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.