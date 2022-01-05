 Skip to content
(NPR)   Feel free to thank these 36 countries for our future variants   (npr.org) divider line
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame the countries. Blame capitalism for this one.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah let's blame people for not getting a vaccine that isn't available.  Crossing a war zone or two for a shot you probably won't be able to get, shouldn't be that much of a problem.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those countries have inadequate supplies, and inadequate infrastructure to deliver supplies.

We have no such excuses.  We're just packed full of morons.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a variant might look like

casey.liView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I question the purpose of including Western Sahara considering it's not even a country and roughly 50 people live there.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would include those countries that have less than 40% vaccinated as well.  If you do that, YIKES!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more likely to blame the idiots at home who will help spread variants
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a whole lot of blame going around for not getting vaccines in arms in most of those countries.

Although Afghanistan has mostly themselves to blame.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one my family has right now isn't terrible. I'm glad I got the stabby stab because alls I have is a fever of 100ish and my body feels like I fell off a roof. The wife had it slightly worse a day or two ago.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly, I'm not worried about someone in North Yemen serving me up the next batch o' COVID-19.

I'm worried about the third of Americans who continue to be belligerently ignorant assholes, happily cheering about how they're "purebloods" while rubbing themselves with sheep drench, chugging their own piss, and attacking sane people who wear masks in public.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Yeah let's blame people for not getting a vaccine that isn't available.  Crossing a war zone or two for a shot you probably won't be able to get, shouldn't be that much of a problem.


You're getting close to summing it up.

These folks live places where the day to day risk of harm and risk of dying is significantly greater than the risk posed by covid.

So they're gonna trek 15 miles for a shot for a disease that's less of a risk to them than starving to death, getting shot, or running out of potable water?

Unlikely.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the pharmaceutical companies that took heavy government subsidies to produce the vaccine, then used patent law to block it from being widely distributed. I also blame the governments for not making the subsidies contingent on waiving patent rights to mass produce the vaccine for the good of the whole planet.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: I blame the pharmaceutical companies that took heavy government subsidies to produce the vaccine, then used patent law to block it from being widely distributed. I also blame the governments for not making the subsidies contingent on waiving patent rights to mass produce the vaccine for the good of the whole planet.


Socialize the cost, privatize the profits baby!

/it's bullshiat, any patent or drug developed under public funding should immediately be available to the public or generic manufacturers.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madagascar is one of the yellow countries. Uh oh.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's imperialism that messed them up, so....that one's kind of on us.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is hope for a cheap vaccine. It's called Corbevax.

NPR link
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open-Source Vaccines Got More Funding From Tito's Vodka Than the Government
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on the rich nations to ensure everyone has access.  This is a case where the altruists and those motivated by selfish self-interest should all be pulling in the same direction.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bad pattern match subby, you got it wrong.

We do not blame these countries for the new variants.
When we notice they are by and large some of the world's poorer countries, located in Africa specifically, that has been having it's wealth siphoned out sense colonial times.

So the fault is not on those counties and their people so much, as it is on our bigger picture global cultural and economic norms.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame poor people
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Ed Willy: I blame the pharmaceutical companies that took heavy government subsidies to produce the vaccine, then used patent law to block it from being widely distributed. I also blame the governments for not making the subsidies contingent on waiving patent rights to mass produce the vaccine for the good of the whole planet.

Socialize the cost, privatize the profits baby!

/it's bullshiat, any patent or drug developed under public funding should immediately be available to the public or generic manufacturers.


If only the US had a great deal maker in charge of Operation Warp Speed to facilitate that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a map of the poorest countries on earth. Seems like NPR should have thought that one through a little more.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countries without two nickels to rub together. Who could have seen that one coming?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China released the original virus. I think we can continue to blame them as the root cause.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At first i read that as "counties". On secind thought, it probaby should be counties. I guarantee we have more reason to fear our mouth-breathing fellow citizens than other countries
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: China released the original virus. I think we can continue to blame them as the root cause.


Can anyone translate this from Derp to English please?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: I blame the pharmaceutical companies that took heavy government subsidies to produce the vaccine, then used patent law to block it from being widely distributed. I also blame the governments for not making the subsidies contingent on waiving patent rights to mass produce the vaccine for the good of the whole planet.


You are right of course, but there may be hope yet. Their is a vaccine from the group at Baylor and Texas Children's Hospital that is now being produced in India. It costs roughly $1 to manufacture and the patent is being waived Jonas Salk style. Any country that wants to make it can. CORBEVAX is its name.

https://www.texaschildrens.org/texas-​c​hildren%E2%80%99s-hospital-and-baylor-​college-medicine-covid-19-vaccine-tech​nology-secures-emergency
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is why the WHO is cautious when it comes to boosters.

We need to get everyone in the world vaccinated if we want to stop the spread of this thing.

/still got boosted
//understands where the WHO is comimg from though
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Supply isn't the only issue, but for a lot of those countries in sub-Saharan Africa, it's the big one.  I have in-laws there (currently all my in-laws) and vaccines are scarce, good vaccines (not dodgy Chinese/Indian/Russian ones) are even scarcer, and when they're available, they pretty much go to whoever will pay for them.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Yeah let's blame people for not getting a vaccine that isn't available.  Crossing a war zone or two for a shot you probably won't be able to get, shouldn't be that much of a problem.


Literally the article title:

For the 36 countries with the lowest vaccination rates, supply isn't the only issue
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Yeah let's blame people for not getting a vaccine that isn't available.  Crossing a war zone or two for a shot you probably won't be able to get, shouldn't be that much of a problem.


Still safer and easier than getting from Dallas to Fort Worth without a car.
 
