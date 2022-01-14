 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Nationwide, grocery stores are not receiving their treadmills   (pennlive.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picture from Google of the milk section of Wegman's right next to where I live last week:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Milk section at Harris Teeter by me last week:
Fark user imageView Full Size


What am I supposed to do, pour Pepsi on my cereal?
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without milk, we will die in the next snowstorm.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Picture from Google of the milk section of Wegman's right next to where I live last week:
[Fark user image 850x538]

Milk section at Harris Teeter by me last week:
[Fark user image 850x1133]

What am I supposed to do, pour Pepsi on my cereal?


Not Pepsi, bourbon. Duh.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Picture from Google of the milk section of Wegman's right next to where I live last week:
[Fark user image 850x538]

Milk section at Harris Teeter by me last week:
[Fark user image 850x1133]

What am I supposed to do, pour Pepsi on my cereal?


Didn't you just have a major snowstorm? January 3rd, which was last week, right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking of treadmills....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My local store was completely SOLD OUT of Goldfish crackers!!!
WTF am I supposed to do??
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But I heard that omicron is less severe than Delta!

Why is everybody calling out sick?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Picture from Google of the milk section of Wegman's right next to where I live last week:
[Fark user image image 850x538]

Milk section at Harris Teeter by me last week:
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

What am I supposed to do, pour Pepsi on my cereal?


I bought a case of UHT lactose free milk last year because I figured more specialty items would be the most likely to be affected by these kinds of shortages. Supposedly they're only good for 6-9 months but mine are stored in the basement and tasted fine at double that.
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Picture from Google of the milk section of Wegman's right next to where I live last week:
[Fark user image image 850x538]

Milk section at Harris Teeter by me last week:
[Fark user image image 850x1133]

What am I supposed to do, pour Pepsi on my cereal?

I bought a case of UHT lactose free milk last year because I figured more specialty items would be the most likely to be affected by these kinds of shortages. Supposedly they're only good for 6-9 months but mine are stored in the basement and tasted fine at double that.


I prefer Malk (With vitamin R)
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ less than a minute ago  

soze: But I heard that omicron is less severe than Delta!

Why is everybody calling out sick?


They're lazy
 
