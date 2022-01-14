 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Minnesota Judge bars hospital from disconnecting a Covid patient from a ventilator because his wife insists they just need to give him some horse paste and he'll be right as rain   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
edmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?
 
bingethinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, she wants them to set up his catheter so that he's drinking his own piss.
 
thorpe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy insurance policy on hubby, that POS. check
Get hospital to take him off ventilator. working on it
Profit!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of restricting meds via prescriptions if any dumb ahole can demand whatever course of treatment? I demand the judge tell my doctor to give me a shiat ton of fentanyl of my allergies.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The most recent state health data show that 55 of the state's 68 hospitals - 81 percent - had no beds available in their intensive care units."

farking anti-science assholes.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh wow so maybe if i just

"vehemently" disagreed with doctors' decision, court records show. civil rights, we might be able to stop anyone who maintains any supernatural religious beliefs from having a vote?

As apparently anyone old yahoo can just choose to vehemently disagree and that suddenly now means something.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm wondering is does the wife have power of attorney? If so, why not honor her request to take her husband off it and free it for someone else?
 
phalamir
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?


There might be rules in place for emergency overflow, ie triage.

Also, the wife might be a drama queen.

Or can't prove she's his wife.  Had an adult friend who's mother was in an ICU and a man claimed to be her husband and demanded to make medical decisions for her.  Turns out they were actually an item, but had been "wed in spirit", so no records of said hippy-sunshine marriage.

Also, she may be trying to force them to shove a combination of oatmeal, Tang, and used motor oil up his keister.
 
kermit the forg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?


He's in a persistent vegetative state with no hope of recover and they want to free up the vent for someone who may recover?
 
phalamir
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: What I'm wondering is does the wife have power of attorney? If so, why not honor her request to take her husband off it and free it for someone else?


Other way around.  She's demanding they keep him on, while the hospital is saying mush-for-brains needs to go.
 
dcconundrum
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll die eventually.

I wonder how many hospital execs bought extra homes and yachts since 2020?  The anti-vaxxer game of hitting oneself in the face is making a lot of rich people richer.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PvtStash: oh wow so maybe if i just

"vehemently" disagreed with doctors' decision, court records show. civil rights, we might be able to stop anyone who maintains any supernatural religious beliefs from having a vote?

As apparently anyone old yahoo can just choose to vehemently disagree and that suddenly now means something.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sad side-effects of the internet era
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.  Then give him the damn sheep drench.

And some bleach.  And fish antibiotics.  Go all out.

That'll free up the ventilator for ya.
 
phalamir
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?


There is another end of the spectrum to decide the ventilator is no more use...
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?


Probably the same reason you don't need to leave a light on if the bulb is burnt out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republicans are a Death Cult.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?


Because he's probably dead already and there is absolutely nothing to be done other than quit torturing the body kept alive by artificial means.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
meanwhile some responsible person will be put in jeopardy because the bed is taken up.
 
hej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Then give him the damn horse paste and send him home.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Eh, he'll be dead soon enough.  The vent will be free then.  Hearing is set for the 11th.  He won't make it that long.  He's already past the point of no return.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How dare a commoner question the priest. Hold the red star proudly high in hand!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have COVID right now (mild symptoms) and I am fully vaxxed and wear a mask in public. I avoid crowds. We are never getting over this stupid thing.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: edmo: They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?

There might be rules in place for emergency overflow, ie triage.

Also, the wife might be a drama queen.

Or can't prove she's his wife.  Had an adult friend who's mother was in an ICU and a man claimed to be her husband and demanded to make medical decisions for her.  Turns out they were actually an item, but had been "wed in spirit", so no records of said hippy-sunshine marriage.

Also, she may be trying to force them to shove a combination of oatmeal, Tang, and used motor oil up his keister.


Close.

Anoka County Judge Jennifer Stanfield issued the temporary restraining order barring doctors at Mercy Hospital, north of Minneapolis, from removing the man, Scott Quiner, from a ventilator after they declined to provide treatment that his wife, Anne Quiner, had requested, her lawyer said in an interview.

Bet we can all guess what that "treatment" consists of.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Doctors at Mercy Hospital "advised that they intend to take actions on Thursday, January 12, 2022, that will end my husband's life," she said in the document. "These actions include turning off his ventilator.

Uh, lady, I betcha your HUSBAND took (or rather didn't take) that action himself by refusing the jab.

/ just spit-ballin' here that they are both un-vaccinated
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

severedtoe: meanwhile some responsible person will be put in jeopardy because the bed is taken up.


How do you know they would be responsible? Will be fat? Hmmm. Ooo. I see why some people like to judge others.

Ok those that are fat go to the back of the line! It's clear your not responsible.
 
iToad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Quack medicine, QAnon loons, threats of violence and some sovereign citizen crazy...

Original
Update
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember...  the GOOD stuff has Apple flavor added...

images.inventorysource.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?


Other direction.

He's been on a ventilator since November. He needs to move to a long-term care center if she still thinks he has a chance.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Remember...  the GOOD stuff has Apple flavor added...

[images.inventorysource.com image 850x294]


That seems way too vegan add "For Men", paint the box gray, and add beef to it
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?

Probably the same reason you don't need to leave a light on if the bulb is burnt out.


Position of light switch makes no difference with a dead bulb.

This is more like fueling up a mower that doesn't run and maintaining it with fuel stabilizer. The engine is fried and can't be fixed, why are we keeping it fueled? Oh hey, just shove some STP in the tank, good as new.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am... Ok with this? I mean I dunno maybe if the person making the medical decisions says no you can't end life preserving Treatment then you can't? I don't think this issue is as clear cut as some of the farkers here make it seem.  I mean from a utilitarian perspective, dump him off the vent and give it to someone who'll make it. But from a Kantian perspective people have the right to make decisions about their body as long as they don't harm others but by keeping a vent on a dead-anyways person you're killing someone else. Ok ok thats 2/3 Main ethics system... And I've arrive at, dump his ass off the vent.
I wonder what the judge will say? Anyone seen precedent? Like don't US judges always side with not pulling the plug?
 
flucto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He just needs some boner pills
 
dcconundrum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess I'm reading it wrong... it would make sense to take him off the ventilator if he's brain dead, but I don't think that's the case. It sounds more like she wants him to get some urine or horse paste or some other crazy concotion, and they're saying no - but I don't understand the jump from there to "so let's take him off the ventilator." As much as I hate it, these people are taking up beds because it's against the medical profession not to treat someone. I can't imagine them trying to remove a medically approved treatment that is keeping him alive because someone requested a medically rejected treatment that they're refusing to perform. If he's braindead the article should just come out and say it. Otherwise I'm kinda on her side on the "keep him on the ventilator", but obviously on their side on the "have doctors provide medical treatments not perform human experiments".
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?

Other direction.

He's been on a ventilator since November. He needs to move to a long-term care center if she still thinks he has a chance.



More like hospice...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The lawyer, Marjorie Holsten, said she didn't know what the treatment was.

Bullshiat.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: I am... Ok with this? I mean I dunno maybe if the person making the medical decisions says no you can't end life preserving Treatment then you can't? I don't think this issue is as clear cut as some of the farkers here make it seem.  I mean from a utilitarian perspective, dump him off the vent and give it to someone who'll make it. But from a Kantian perspective people have the right to make decisions about their body as long as they don't harm others but by keeping a vent on a dead-anyways person you're killing someone else. Ok ok thats 2/3 Main ethics system... And I've arrive at, dump his ass off the vent.
I wonder what the judge will say? Anyone seen precedent? Like don't US judges always side with not pulling the plug?



Emergency triage.  Patients that can't or won't be saved need to be pulled off care so that someone else can be.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dcconundrum: Am I the only one confused by this article? Why do the doctors want to have him taken off the ventilator? Is he well enough to be off the ventilator?


No, and he is never going to be. They want the ventilator for someone who has a chance.

They should compromise with her. They'll give him whatever home remedy she wants them to if they can take him off the ventilator. They get the ventilator back and only have to have a bed taken up until the Viagra and horse paste kill him.
 
brilett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not impossible that she hates her husband and wants to "get even".
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Eh, he'll be dead soon enough.  The vent will be free then.  Hearing is set for the 11th.  He won't make it that long.  He's already past the point of no return.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

severedtoe: meanwhile some responsible person will be put in jeopardy because the bed is taken up.


Don't worry, they'll just fill it with some other antivax asshole.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I told that dude that the life insurance policy was a trap.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?


Because like many hospitals in the US, they're in a Crisis Standard of Care right now and the ventilator is needed for someone who has a better chance of surviving.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brilett: It's not impossible that she hates her husband and wants to "get even".


No, she loves him his life insurance policy.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I have COVID right now (mild symptoms) and I am fully vaxxed and wear a mask in public. I avoid crowds. We are never getting over this stupid thing.


I'm sure it'll burn itself out in 3 or 4 hundred years - you watch
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: What's the point of restricting meds via prescriptions if any dumb ahole can demand whatever course of treatment? I demand the judge tell my doctor to give me a shiat ton of fentanyl of my allergies.


I 100% agree that people should be able to get whatever they want on demand as long as they pay for it. The only other change I would make is that we should stop using naloxone to revive people who OD on opiates, which causes a crazy amount of expense for society. If someone wants to do massive amounts of morphine recreationally, I'm 100% supportive. Here's a needle, hope you figure out how to contain your impulses and if you don't, oh well. In fact we should give out care packages for free to the homeless who want them.
 
maram500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've had to deal with someone being gone and kept alive artificially.

My mom was in the ICU in May 2019 (so pre-CPVKD) with, among other problems, congestive heart failure and kidney failure. It was really just a matter of time and what would take her first. On what would be her last day, she was sitting up in a chair that morning making plans with her sister and her best friend. By 1pm, she was on the bed with doctors and nurses keeping her "alive" with a bag and CPR. When my brother and I got to the hospital, her attending came and talked to us.

According to everything they could do, her brain was no longer functional. The only thing keeping her she'll of a body from finally passing away was the CPR and the bag forcing oxygen into her lungs. I thank god we didn't have to make the choice to keep her "alive" or not--the doctor simply said there was nothing they could do, and they were going to cease life-saving measures.

What I'm trying to get at is this: Of a patient's brain is gone and the only thing keeping them from completely dying is a vent, then stop. Even if you have authority to make medical decisions, you should listen to the doctors and accept what they tell you. No miracle is going to save the shell of a person.

Oh, and the lawyer is completely lying about not knowing what treatment her client requested. But one wonders if the doctors know and if doctor-patient confidentiality applies here, because that information would make it crystal clear if the wife is an idiot or not.
 
phalamir
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maram500: But one wonders if the doctors know and if doctor-patient confidentiality applies here, because that information would make it crystal clear if the wife is an idiot or not.


The wife isn't the patient.  Revealing she is an idiot doesn't violate his patient rights.  Hell, it wouldn't even violate hers.  Farkwit MAGAt isn't a recognized medical condition.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: edmo: They're not going to take him off if you say no. Why the court route?

He's in a persistent vegetative state with no hope of recover and they want to free up the vent for someone who may recover?


But they don't have the power to do that against family wishes, so they?
 
acouvis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: What's the point of restricting meds via prescriptions if any dumb ahole can demand whatever course of treatment? I demand the judge tell my doctor to give me a shiat ton of fentanyl of my allergies.


Easy solution... find a klutz who can trip on the ventilator's power cord and conveniently ignore any alarm...
 
