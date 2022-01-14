 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   In wealthy Breckenridge, CO it's the housecleaner that informs you of a moose in the basement. "I don't know if they knew the word for moose in Spanish, but they said 'grande brown.'"   (kbzk.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, Moose, Colorado, 1,200-pound moose, Table tennis, Colorado River, basement moose, Colorado Parks, Stairway  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 2:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you let a moose live in your basement, he'll want a muffin.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in spanish it is grande cafe.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his sister harmed?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: in spanish it is grande cafe.


No. I don't think I'll ever get over cafe grande.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish for 'the moose' is 'el moose'.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Was his sister harmed?


This happened in CO, not Sweden.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Galaba said the moose broke a window, a ping pong table and made a mess of the basement area.

Sounds like the housekeepers had a little party and are pulling the ol' moose scam.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, There's a moose in the basement. Moose out front should've told ya.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, let's maintain a mountain wildlife preserve adjacent to city limits and a major ski resort, what could go wrong?

/don't mind me, I just hate that farking gondola ride from the parking lot to the base area that the continued existence of Cucumber Gulch necessitates. Did see a moose from the gondola once, though
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ping pong table is broken, moose downstairs shoulda told ya.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stevejovi: markie_farkie: Was his sister harmed?

This happened in CO, not Sweden.


Sooo, sister/wife?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought it was a mouse?

https://m.fark.com/comments/12047742?​u​tm_source=feed&utm_medium=comments&utm​_campaign=fark
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Huh.  I use the term "grande brown" for something else entirely.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I want to believe the moose saw that ping pong table and had dreams of glory ala Balls of Fury but no human was around to teach him how so he got mad and reckless.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How to Speak Canadian:
Moose:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Moose head:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Un alce mordió a mi hermana una vez.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.quotev.comView Full Size


The scary part wasn't the moose. It was the vampire nest it was clearing out of that basement.
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Again?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is a very bemused looking moose.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZMugg: How to Speak Canadian:
Moose:

[Fark user image 660x567]
Moose head:
[th.bing.com image 500x500]


Yes to both, thanks.

/what, she's older than I am. Not in that picture, obviously. I had a giant crush on her back then.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Twice in one week? Sheesh.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Venti.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Spanish for 'the moose' is 'el moose'.

Close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What can grande brown do for you? Besides breaking up your ping-pong table, that is,
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer cobra chicken.
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Typically, "grande brown" is the aftermath of a visit to Taco Bell
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Moose in Spanish is chingón
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The moose fell through a window well? How freaking big were those windows because I have window wells off my basement and nothing bigger than a raccoon is fitting through them. Maybe not even then if it's been a good summer and the raccoon is kinda pudgy.

/ We briefly had some pretty damn husky raccoons in the neighborhood a while back
// Damn neighbors not securing their trash bins
/// Then a fox moved in nearby ...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Donde es la Bullwinkletecha?
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The checked out every room and pooped in every room.  The homeowner was being awfully nice when she told the reporter that she was just glad the moose wasn't hurt.  I'd be saying  "Kill that MFer that just shiat all over my house!"
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.