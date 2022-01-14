 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   San Francisco drivers can now get a text before getting towed. They'll still be ticketed of course, city still needs to make their money somehow   (sfgate.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, BGM-71 TOW, San Francisco officials, Automobile, City, San Francisco Examiner, text messages, San Francisco, Text Before Tow  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 3:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they should still get a ticket for a towable offense?  Do you want someone parked in front of your driveway, or a fire hydrant nearby?  Driving is a privilege, and convenient parking is not a right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why not simply boot their wheel like other places do?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder what politician got towed once, resulting in this?  Fark you, if you parked where you shouldn't be, you earned that runaround to find out where it is.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
San Francisco?

Sid Dithers on SCTV: "San Franciske" compilation
Youtube _Oo5tabiPMY
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So why not simply boot their wheel like other places do?


Because towed vehicles include those blocking fire hydrants or access points, which SF history of fires and earthquakes means 'Act NOW!'...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Difficulty: the text is a dick pic from the tow truck driver.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So why not simply boot their wheel like other places do?


Because people just cut the boots off?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So why not simply boot their wheel like other places do?


You don't boot cars that need to be towed. This is because a lot of vehicles are towed for issues like being parked in a passenger loading zone or blocking a fire hydrant or obstructing a driveway. Booting the car just traps it there for even longer.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you live in San Francisco, it's probably better not to have a car unless you need it for your job.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm down for getting a text about my car being under threat of tow.  A ticket is an inconvenience.  Getting the vehicle towed is a major farking ordeal.

Shiat, sign my ass up.  I think ODOT already has phone numbers tied to registrations. (would have to go check, but my registrations are allll the way over there...)
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Difficulty: the text is a dick pic from the tow truck driver.


In San Francisco, tow drivers cannot take a vehicle without the owner's permission unless the private property owner or a law enforcement officer directs them to do so and gives that authorization in writing.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: If you live in San Francisco, it's probably better not to have a car unless you need it for your job.


Despite having a better than average transportation system, several parts of the city aren't particularly well connected to the others. And literally millions of people have to commute in to the peninsula every day, some from all the way out near Sacramento or Fresno.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Difficulty: the text is a dick pic from the tow truck driver.

In San Francisco, tow drivers cannot take a vehicle without the owner's permission unless the private property owner or a law enforcement officer directs them to do so and gives that authorization in writing.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s you buy a car for $200, run up $600 in parking tickets and let them tow it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Raoul Eaton: If you live in San Francisco, it's probably better not to have a car unless you need it for your job.

Despite having a better than average transportation system, several parts of the city aren't particularly well connected to the others. And literally millions of people have to commute in to the peninsula every day, some from all the way out near Sacramento or Fresno.


I do understand that.  And, I knew someone who moved to San Francisco and got rid of their car after the first year.  It had been broken into about as often as they had driven it.  But individual needs do vary.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You get a text before getting towed. *Just* before.

"Hey this is Ralph with Friendly Towing. This is a courtesy message to let you I got your shiat all hooked up and I'm pulling off in 15 seconds, unless of course you arrive with $150 in time"

"Ralph again, looks like you didn't make it. Your car will be at the tow yard.  Oh, and bring $350."

"Hey its Ralph, your car has been here almost 30 minutes, so you've started collecting storage fees. Please bring $500"

"Ralph from Friendly Towing. Again. It's been an hour, so we can only assume you didn't want your car. It has been crushed into a cube. You are now accumulating cube storage fees. Please bring  $600 plus a $100 crushing fee"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


It's true.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I wonder what politician got towed once, resulting in this?  Fark you, if you parked where you shouldn't be, you earned that runaround to find out where it is.


In a world where tow companies operate ethically and the signs are always posted, this is accurate.

That world is not the world we live in.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.