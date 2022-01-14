 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   ♬ 89 bottles of ashes on the abandoned church wall, 89 bottles of ashes. Take one down, pass it around, 44 counts of racketeering, tampering with records, identity fraud and abuse of a corpse on the wall   (apnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Misdemeanor, Ohio, Embalming, Death, Felony, cremated remains, Undertaking, Shawnte Hardin  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 5:42 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There's nothing wrong with helping people dispose the remains of their loved ones," Kerger said.

I keep saying that, but the DA, he has other ideas.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again?
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abuse of a corpse? Really?

Its not a corpse anymore Its ashes. Thats why we burn corpses, so they wont be corpses anymore.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This story didn't mention in but one thing he's been accused of is cremating a dozen folks before inturning them at a Muslim cemetery, major problem being Islam doesn't allow cremation so there's no way they were done with consent.

I'm an agnostic who leans atheist but even I find that despicable.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In other words, he was challenging the funeral industry somehow.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The remains were seized at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday by investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, attorney general spokesperson Steve Irwin said Thursday.

Crikey!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.