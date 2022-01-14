 Skip to content
(AP News)   Just a thought, buddy: The flowing white robes and funny hat probably aren't helping   (apnews.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, funny hats and white robes aren't in style? I guess it's back to the cargo shorts and t-shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A record store?!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: A record store?!


Digital sampling loses the Holy Spirit due to bitrate. The Pope requires analogue.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't even shiat in the woods any more without someone making a big deal about it.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was looking for somewhere to send a fax
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: thatguyoverthere70: A record store?!

Digital sampling loses the Holy Spirit due to bitrate. The Pope requires analogue.


Digital encoding is the devil's work.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: A record store?!


The All Castrati Choir of Naples new album was dropping.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought that this story was going to be about conservatives and their penchant for white robes and matching headwear.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The pope should order one of those glasses with the fake nose and mustache for his next trip to the record store.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if "Notorious Big P" is his rap alter ego.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looking for a sealed unwrapped red vinyl copy of Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides? It would take a miracle.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He can't hide his Norwegian Death Metal addiction much longer
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"In the name of the father, the son, and the holy spirit: let thy bass rip"
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does he not have a pair of old bluejeans for sunday... er monday afternoons?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least he's wearing a mask.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Despite rumours, the Pope does not have choirs of angels to sing him to sleep.

In fact, he doesn't even have the right to demand that choirs of men, women and boys sing him to sleep because it costs a fortune to pay triple over-time to the Vatican staff.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most priests I've known would forgo the cassock and surplice when out and about, sticking with the all black ensemble with the plastic collar. Was it laundry day?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: A record store?!


It's an ancient conspiracy that Dan Brown never told you about. Yet. But another Da Vinci movie may be in the offing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Most priests I've known would forgo the cassock and surplice when out and about, sticking with the all black ensemble with the plastic collar. Was it laundry day?


Popes don't wear black. Since each of the liturgical colours has a precise meaning and purpose, it scares the Hell out of Eschatologists.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SALES - Pope is a Rockstar
Youtube tasrc1HaSt8
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude is wearing a mask. Can we really be certain it is the pope?

;-)
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they don't ship internationally.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kabloink: Wait, funny hats and white robes aren't in style? I guess it's back to the cargo shorts and t-shirt.

[Fark user image image 218x350]


That shall not pass for an outfit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: NeoCortex42: thatguyoverthere70: A record store?!

Digital sampling loses the Holy Spirit due to bitrate. The Pope requires analogue.

Digital encoding is the devil's work.


1M0
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trainspotr: Most priests I've known would forgo the cassock and surplice when out and about, sticking with the all black ensemble with the plastic collar. Was it laundry day?

Popes don't wear black. Since each of the liturgical colours has a precise meaning and purpose, it scares the Hell out of Eschatologists.


Well, that's pretty stupid.  But why not buy a white suit and panama hat for after-hours shopping?
 
