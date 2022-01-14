 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Juneau Empire)   Princess Cruises decides it's easier to just pay a few million here and there than to stop polluting the ocean   (juneauempire.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they offering a burial-at-sea package yet?
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: Are they offering a burial-at-sea package yet?

Honestly, they should. Between them and Holland America Line, FSM knows they get enough people dying on their sailings to justify the morgue on the ship.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: Are they offering a burial-at-sea package yet?


COVID cruises with an unhappy ending.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So double the fine for each infraction, eventually their bluff will be called.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to capitalism.


/Disney pays tons of money in fines to flaunt local firework restrictions at its amusement parks, but it's just part of the cost of doing business to them.  It's hard to shame a company that has no morals.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise ships are basically slave factories.

Number one rule; fill out comment cards for anyone who gives you their name.

Otherwise a assume the people who do shiat for you work months straight at a time.

I'm a huge fan of weekends. No thanks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are covid cruise ships still a thing.  We must demand that Biden order the navy to sink all cruise ships.  They are literally bioterror weapons factories.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Welcome to capitalism.


/Disney pays tons of money in fines to flaunt local firework restrictions at its amusement parks, but it's just part of the cost of doing business to them.  It's hard to shame a company that has no morals.


[Citation needed]

Seriously, I couldn't find anything about that using multiple search combinations.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why are covid cruise ships still a thing.  We must demand that Biden order the navy to sink all cruise ships.  They are literally bioterror weapons factories diarrhea barges.


ftfy
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Welcome to capitalism.


/Disney pays tons of money in fines to flaunt local firework restrictions at its amusement parks, but it's just part of the cost of doing business to them.  It's hard to shame a company that has no morals.


*Flout, though.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you want real fines, and taxes for that matter, you impose them on the owner/investor profits and not allow them to be simply passed on to the consumer or absorbed by the employees.

But then you would not have corporate charters or the pyramid scheme that is capitalism.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suspend Carnival Cruise Lines from operating in the US. This shiat is flagrant.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.