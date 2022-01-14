 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Woman attacked by bear while walking her dog in DeBary. See, that's why I walk my dog in DeNoBary   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Bear, black bear, Attack, Volusia County, Florida, FWC officers, Florida wildlife officials, dog Thursday night, Conservation biology  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I LOL'd.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Colbert should have warned ⚠ her
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY already.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Barry inconsolable.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm an animal lover too but those aren't friends. She was trespassing my house," Aydee said.
Fark user imageView Full Size

the woman was walking her dog near Madera Road around 9 p.m

ALL the area surrounding Madera Road is not "your home", lady. You're just trying not to take any responsibility for the bear dying. STFU.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nicely done, Subby. HOTY candidate.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Aidee, she was trespassing on a family of bears....damn shame
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe the other direction was more advisable.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "I'm an animal lover too but those aren't friends. She was trespassing my house," Aydee said.
[Fark user image 291x173]
the woman was walking her dog near Madera Road around 9 p.m

ALL the area surrounding Madera Road is not "your home", lady. You're just trying not to take any responsibility for the bear dying. STFU.


Pulling it up on the map...the house is in the middle of town. The State Forest is several miles away.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I support that cheesy joke 100%
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Pulling it up on the map...the house is in the middle of town. The State Forest is several miles away.


They climb over neighborhood walls to get into trash, and kind of do as they please.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Excellent headline!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - Hug My Soul
Youtube Q5AQOsz1zIQ
 
