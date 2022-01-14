 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Driver arrested after doing donuts, as we all know those belong to the police   (abc7news.com) divider line
15
    More: Misc, Crime, police department's Facebook page, Antioch Police Department, reckless driving, parking lot, video, driver of the car, sideshow activity  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
not a kid learning how to drive in snow?
Book him.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doing "donuts" is an interesting regionalism. I grew up hearing them called donuts but I've heard them called "cookies" in other places.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude sucks at driving. He didn't hit the pole while spinning, he came to a stop, then accelerated right into it.
Shame about the Camaro.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the front wheel drive guys do crazier doughnuts with lunch trays. It's bonkers.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Dude sucks at driving. He didn't hit the pole while spinning, he came to a stop, then accelerated right into it.
Shame about the Camaro.


More of a Long John than a donut.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking bad - Walter driving
Youtube 04J0BwFnPa8
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say this activity is a reminder that if you participate in any sideshow activity and are caught, your car will be towed and you could have your license suspended for up to six months. They also warn you could be arrested.

Fark that. The folks who participate in intersection takeovers and whatnot absolutely deserve to get smacked down, but this guy was doing donuts - albeit poorly - in an empty parking lot. He wasn't harming anything other than his own car.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking dipshiat.
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Antioch? Did the check him for IEDs?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was my evil twin
Bad weather friend
He always starts when
I want to begin
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Police say this activity is a reminder that if you participate in any sideshow activity and are caught, your car will be towed and you could have your license suspended for up to six months. They also warn you could be arrested.

Fark that. The folks who participate in intersection takeovers and whatnot absolutely deserve to get smacked down, but this guy was doing donuts - albeit poorly - in an empty parking lot. He wasn't harming anything other than his own car.


On private property. Yeah dude was a moran. But charges and a 30 day impoundment?

/still occasionally whip shiatties in empty snowy parking lots
//empty. Only.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Police say this activity is a reminder that if you participate in any sideshow activity and are caught, your car will be towed and you could have your license suspended for up to six months. They also warn you could be arrested.


Fark that. The folks who participate in intersection takeovers and whatnot absolutely deserve to get smacked down, but this guy was doing donuts - albeit poorly - in an empty parking lot. He wasn't harming anything other than his own car.

Uh, no. He's leaving what the owner probably regards as unsightly marks, and more importantly, tearing up the lines. Repainting them costs money. CSB: We lost an autocross venue for that very reason. Seems that even at the $1000/day we were paying to rent, it wasn't worth it to the owners.
 
Randrew
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Police say this activity is a reminder that if you participate in any sideshow activity and are caught, your car will be towed and you could have your license suspended for up to six months

Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.