(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Deputies arrest Graham burglary suspect after standoff. No word on the condition of the crackers   (kiro7.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh god, are the ladybugs OK?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graham is mostly crackers, subby
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing Jimmy Graham has stolen recently has been playoff chances on the teams he's played for.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The crackers is fine. As per usual!"
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Police K-9 Ammo helped deputies with the search.

I like that they throw the name of the dog in at the end of the article.

/good boy Ammo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rutgers.forums.rivals.com
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he driving a Nash?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Graham is mostly crackers, subby


So upset at this....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Already robbed the place and came back for smore?  His parents will be crushed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Graham doesn't have anything to steal. He gave whatever he had to TFG.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxwellton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's a very naughty boy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
