Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, a day where we can all celebrate the horrific scratches and bite marks we got for trying to put a Batman costume on a cat
20
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Don't* "dress up" your pets, folks.  It's not cute, and your pets don't really enjoy it.

/Now, if it's your *pet's* idea - if they voluntarily crawl into some clothing or 'costume' and look photogenic, that's another kettle of fish.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of this is pure gold

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow is "Hey, why is there shiat in my shoes??" day..
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dressing up pets is stupid.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Olive says NO.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: *Don't* "dress up" your pets, folks.  It's not cute, and your pets don't really enjoy it.

/Now, if it's your *pet's* idea - if they voluntarily crawl into some clothing or 'costume' and look photogenic, that's another kettle of fish.


I agree. But some short haired animals do benefit from a coat when it's really cold outside.


But for vanity?  I dunno.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 425x566]Olive says NO.


Naw, Olive's just doing awesome long-term cat cosplay.  Great work on the costume, Olive
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. Unless the costume is unobtrusive enough that the animal doesn't know its on. Think a bowtie on the collar. Otherwise that's just having fun at your pet's expense.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 425x566]Olive says NO.

Naw, Olive's just doing awesome long-term cat cosplay.  Great work on the costume, Olive


Especially great once you find out Olive is an Ostrich.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The people that dress up their pets are the exact type of people that shouldn't have pets.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: [Fark user image 425x566]Olive says NO.


Looks great as Catwoman ..
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dogs that practically leap into their weird outfits because they love it so much? Yes, lots of that please.

But those forced dressings are just mean and I hope that each of their little Sweetums leave a dump cake in their bed.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why put your cat in a Batman costume?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God bless cosplayers.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Best cat t shirt I think and it looks like my cat minus that costume, I'm not even going try to dress her up, I have enough claws marks on me already!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: *Don't* "dress up" your pets, folks.  It's not cute, and your pets don't really enjoy it.

/Now, if it's your *pet's* idea - if they voluntarily crawl into some clothing or 'costume' and look photogenic, that's another kettle of fish.


Your fish hide in a kettle?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if all these "national xyz whatever" days are just another way to get people to buy shiat.

Nah, couldn't be.
 
