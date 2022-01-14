 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1969, an explosion rocked the USS Enterprise, causing significant damage that might have threatened the ship had Kirk not ripped off his shirt and fought it hand-to-hand   (history.com) divider line
    Aircraft carrier, aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, nuclear reactors, A-4 Skyhawk, aircraft carrier, MK-32 Zuni rocket, Pearl Harbor, United States Navy  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would have been the explosion when they found out they'd been cancelled -

Star Trek: The Last Voyage - SNL
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really need these journalists to start using hull numbers when writing nautical news articles......k/dar

During the inactivation ceremony USS Enterprise (CVN-65), then-Secretary of the Navy announced that CVN-80 would be named Enterprise.

CVN-65 was my last ship......k/dar
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How does one fight an explosion?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same thing happened on the Forrestal in 1967.

One of the many accidents involving John McCain.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I did not happen in Pearl Harbor. They were off the coast of Oahu at the time.

DAR: CVN-65 was my last ship


How's things RMC?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those zuni rockets really hated American aircraft carriers.

MK-32 Zuni rocket that was loaded on an F-4 Phantom jet overheated due to the exhaust from another vehicle.

A zuni is what started the fire on the Forrestal but over there, they pulled the safety or it blew off before launch
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: How does one fight an explosion?


Marquess of Queensberry Rules
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard he fashioned a fire hose out of bamboo and some minerals just lying around.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: How does one fight an explosion?


Shirtless according to the headline.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not to worry, this was played over the intercom to keep the damage control parties motivated:

2ACV05
Youtube lxQnuMGyPJs
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Da-dun, da-dun, da-dun,
Dun, dun dun dun dun, ta ta.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DAR: Really need these journalists to start using hull numbers when writing nautical news articles......k/dar

During the inactivation ceremony USS Enterprise (CVN-65), then-Secretary of the Navy announced that CVN-80 would be named Enterprise.

CVN-65 was my last ship......k/dar


My buddy served on CVN-65  in the late 80s.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damage sustained while orbiting Neptune and beating up Romulans.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What does God need with an aircraft carrier?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Persons of interest wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: How's things RMC?


4.0 shipmate
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It wasn't me! I had just barely been conceived at this point.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It should have been hauled away, AS garbage!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
