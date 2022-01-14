 Skip to content
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scissor Man
Youtube AZIX-KCww2U
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy dodge a bullet.  (And scissors, knives, etc)
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China be crazy
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: China humans be crazy


damn dirty apes
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparantly, China has Karens too
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I looked, I guessed China.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Chuck87
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wegro: [cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 320x160]


Oh you.  Cut it out!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Scissor Man]



 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Out $550, which she is upset about, so she turns that into being out $11,000 instead. I mean, lady.... you left a deposit with them. They have your info.

It's the Chinese version of, "When keeping it real goes wrong."

当保持真实时出错
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this in response to all of the kicking in a previous link?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What??


 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Before I looked, I guessed China.


People do this kind of crap everywhere.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Never put a deposit on a dress."


 
Randrew
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: scruffythecat: Before I looked, I guessed China.

People do this kind of crap everywhere.


Confucius says: People is people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vet running a stray-animal catch&release clinic?
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't be afraid to cut people out of your lives
- Lorena Bobbitt
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thirty-two dresses and damages estimated at only $11000. That'd be probably $100K here in the US. Because morons spend huge dollars on something they'll wear once.

/wife's dress was $700
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The wedding industry is a curse upon this country.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guessing some lucky guy dodged a bullet pair of scissors.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

labman: That guy dodge a bullet.  (And scissors, knives, etc)


that right there.
she is never getting married unless she finds a Himalayan dude with no internet.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm going with fiancé broke it off with her for another woman and now she doesn't want there to be any happy brides if she cannot be one. The deposit was incidental.

Either that, or she is a big fan of Yoko Ono's fluxus performance, "Cut Piece" and was doing research for her own version.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: scruffythecat: Before I looked, I guessed China.

People do this kind of crap everywhere.


Honestly, I was surprised it wasn't Florida.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [YouTube video: Scissor Man]


Bully Boys - Tiger Lillies and Snip! Snip! - Tiger Lillies
Youtube UmlIUvlaB_Y
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If this were the US, somehow those cut-up dresses would increase in value.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Snip snip snip and lickety-split!  Just another day at McDonaldstein's Fast Food and Drive-Thru Express Mohelry.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The old adage holds: Don't run with scissors in a china shop.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
10,000 yuan equals 1,500$ but 100,000 yuan equals 74,000$??  Cop Math?
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: If this were the US, somehow those cut-up dresses would increase in value.


Those are speed holes. Makes it go faster.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Before I read the article I thought the headline was talking about a rogue Mohel.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: scruffythecat: Before I looked, I guessed China.

People do this kind of crap everywhere.


And China has the most people.
 
