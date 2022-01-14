 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Moderna chair says this could be the year that Covid-19 becomes endemic, although Pfizer's footstool and the Johnson & Johnson ottoman have not yet weighed in   (aljazeera.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Pandemic, Influenza, Vaccination, World Health Organization, Infectious disease, Moderna Inc., Moderna's omicron-specific booster shot, endemic phase  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 1:12 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have a seat and wait for it to happen.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!


I see. It's the makers of the very effective vaccines that are preventing republicans from getting vaccinated.

Do you ever look at the things you type
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Reminder:

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not about it becoming endemic. That happened in 2020. It's about (hopefully) having the case rates decline far enough that it no longer counts as an epidemic on top of being endemic.

Also note that there's nothing in the definition which requires an endemic disease to be mild if you do catch it. Plague is endemic in many parts of the world including several American states.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!


Just like they are holding out the cures for cancer, aids, and the herp.  Those greedy bastards!  Study it out!

/sadly, no cure for the derp
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wake me up when we move into the Post-scriptdemic, Footnotemic, or Lookbackandlaff-a-lympics stage.

encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!


Comet
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FFS it's not that hard. It feels like a pinch. You're not going to die from the shot. You're going to kill others from not.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Reminder:

[Fark user image image 425x374]
It's not about it becoming endemic. That happened in 2020. It's about (hopefully) having the case rates decline far enough that it no longer counts as an epidemic on top of being endemic.

Also note that there's nothing in the definition which requires an endemic disease to be mild if you do catch it. Plague is endemic in many parts of the world including several American states.


Maybe I'm missing something... but worldwide, record-setting spread, like we are seeing right now, doesn't seem to fit any of those definitions.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

plecos: Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!

Just like they are holding out the cures for cancer, aids, and the herp.  Those greedy bastards!  Study it out!

/sadly, no cure for the derp


Those pharma execs must have iron wills to be sitting on all these cures that would make them instant billionaires but aren't releasing them for the long-term health of the company.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AstraZeneca credenza - no  one cares.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

odinsposse: plecos: Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!

Just like they are holding out the cures for cancer, aids, and the herp.  Those greedy bastards!  Study it out!

/sadly, no cure for the derp

Those pharma execs must have iron wills to be sitting on all these cures that would make them instant billionaires but aren't releasing them for the long-term health of the company.


Let's not forget all the doctors and scientists that invented them.

And all the sick people that were cured in the trial phase
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ill never understand how big of a pussy you have to be to be scared of a little shot in the arm.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Endemic != better
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
favorite moderna chair
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: odinsposse: plecos: Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!

Just like they are holding out the cures for cancer, aids, and the herp.  Those greedy bastards!  Study it out!

/sadly, no cure for the derp

Those pharma execs must have iron wills to be sitting on all these cures that would make them instant billionaires but aren't releasing them for the long-term health of the company.

Let's not forget all the doctors and scientists that invented them.

And all the sick people that were cured in the trial phase


After they were cured, they were turned into zombies for the pharma armies.  I heard about that on the Joe Rogan Experience.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Comet


Cupid
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: favorite moderna chair
[i.pinimg.com image 410x532]


Favorite Moderne guitar:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: The Yattering: Comet

Cupid


Donna Dixon
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Billy Liar: favorite moderna chair
[i.pinimg.com image 410x532]

Favorite Moderne guitar:
[i.pinimg.com image 850x1196]


The only Gibson I actively do not want.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!

I see. It's the makers of the very effective vaccines that are preventing republicans from getting vaccinated.

Do you ever look at the things you type


It's not Republicans, the unvaxed are a cross-section of humanity. Black and Hispanic vaccination rates are considerably lower than Whites'. Rates for Asians, on the other hand, are considerably higher than Whites'.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well if they'd stop lounging around and chaise down some answers we could be rocking this pandemic thing.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: They want this. It is more profitable for them to let the asteroid get closer to earth so they can break it up into manageable pieces so they can mine them for more wealth. Plus it'll create billions of high paying jobs!

I see. It's the makers of the very effective vaccines that are preventing republicans from getting vaccinated.

Do you ever look at the things you type


Wow there are at least 7 people in this thread who just make shiat up and feel good about it. Seriously do a bit of research, these facts are out there.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.