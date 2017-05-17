 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   There's always an old interview that comes back to haunt politicians   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
    More: News, Nancy Pelosi, United States House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Steny Hoyer, Party leaders of the United States House of Representatives, audio of a radio interview, president Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, I guess he'll just tell the committee to listen to this?

/Treacherous piece of shiate.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BURN MOTHERfarkER!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very articulate for a guy who has Trumps lumpy cock down his gullet.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

If Dems had spines, this would be the audio of every campaign ad in 2022 and 2024.

So this will be the last you'll hear of it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"McCarthy said during a little-noticed radio interview done a week after the insurrection that the deadly insurrection was "planned" and that Trump admitted personally bearing some responsibility for the attack. he also said that he supported censuring Trump for inciting the violence, according to CNN."

Ooops.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Very articulate for a guy who has Trumps lumpy cock down his gullet.


I mean, if Kramer can drink a beer while smoking a cigarette ...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very few of our politicians live in a world where truth matters.

It is always how you market it.
This isn't going to matter.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I, Kevin McCarthy, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should impeach him, oh right, we tried that, twice. 

/sadly nothing will happen
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's not going to like hearing that Qevin actually wanted him held accountable, just not at the level of impeachment.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when do public executions for treason start?  Have Biden drag out all the treasonous enemies of the state out on the steps of the white house and saw their heads off isis style.  We cannot allow treason.  We are all in this together, except for those not in it with us.  The enemy must be eliminated.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He owns the deaths of every person who died that day.

And if this nation doesn't hold him fully accountable NOW, then this nation never really was.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he wanted blame for January 6th to be firmly pinned on Trump before evidence could be uncovered that he also helped orchestrate the insurrection, and now that he knows that won't work he is going to ride or die with Trump? I think TFG just found a potential scapegoat.

/squrim Qevin, squirm
 
kore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, politics erodes ethics. He knows in his heart what is right and wrong yet he toes the party line.
 
guidonet9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an exchange first reported by the Washington Post, McCarthy said: "There's ...there's two people, I think, Putin pays: [California Representative Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump ... [laughter] ... swear to God."
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?
Ain't nothin' gon' happen.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must have been right before Qevin slobbered the knob.

Or the Mango Mussolini laid out what blackmail he had on him.

Or both?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: So?
Ain't nothin' gon' happen.


This, he'll just say that circumstances have changed.  So his hypocrisy can and should be excused.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Very few of our politicians live in a world where truth matters.

It is always how you market it.
This isn't going to matter.


Because the problem is non-specific "politicians", not any particular person or party.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans won't care. They're entirely driven by nonsense propaganda and their own idiocy. All it took was one narcissistic sociopath unable to accept his loss for the whole party, less a handful of people who stand with our democracy, to betray us all.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should sink him. No one is held accountable like GOP politicians are.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, I guess he'll just tell the committee to listen to this?

/Treacherous piece of shiate.


I expect there are some secret grand juries that have already heard this.

There aren't gonna be some penis. There's gonna be in-dick mints.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thing, what if you have no shame?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is old news.

And he isn't admitting to some personal knowledge of a plan.  He just had eyes, and could see the same thing the rest of us saw that these people were obviously acting in a coordinated fashion to breach the Capitol.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: So?
Ain't nothin' gon' happen.


This was common knowledge even during Trump's 2nd impeachment trial.  If it didn't matter then, it won't matter now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even have it in me to post the give. This already hasn't happened.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a disaster for the Dems.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Another thing, what if you have no shame?


No Shame In My Game
Youtube RzuD6pM8P7o
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Very articulate for a guy who has Trumps lumpy cock down his gullet.


Anyone can talk ok with a toothpick in their mouth.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He owns the deaths of every person who died that day.

And if this nation doesn't hold him fully accountable NOW, then this nation never really was.


Someone pointed out that treason is defined in the constitution (rather narrowly) and premised on the country being at war (i.e. declaration by congress) with a country.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians lie, that's nothing new.
Politicians lying to try and cover up an overthrow of the United States government is new.
Half of the country knowing he's lying about the attempted overthrow of Democracy and still agreeing with it is new.
Living in a time when Democracies end is 2 elections away is new.

Look at all the shiny new things we have. Time to figure out how to squash them.
 
Deeya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q related amnesia.

"$1.5T tax cut and deficit spending is the way to make the economy function!" - GQP 2017
"The debt ceiling is too high!"  - GQP 2021

"This attack on our Capital will not go unpunished, Trump is responsible!" - GQP Jan 7th, 2021
"The Capital wasn't attacked, it was a Leftist Antifa plot!" - GQP Jan 7th, 2022
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gyorg: vudukungfu: He owns the deaths of every person who died that day.

And if this nation doesn't hold him fully accountable NOW, then this nation never really was.

Someone pointed out that treason is defined in the constitution (rather narrowly) and premised on the country being at war (i.e. declaration by congress) with a country.


We've proven during the civil war we can be at war with ourselves and charge people with treason.
 
gyorg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is some irony in that, by gerrymandering districts so hard, republicans ensure they can't win their primary without supporting the worst elements of their party.  They traded competing against democrats for the center for competing against batshiat crazy social media influencers for the far right. They probably should have stuck with the deal they had.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Immediately seize him, load him up on a plane, and drop him into Gitmo.  Parachute optional.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gyorg: There is some irony in that, by gerrymandering districts so hard, republicans ensure they can't win their primary without supporting the worst elements of their party.  They traded competing against democrats for the center for competing against batshiat crazy social media influencers for the far right. They probably should have stuck with the deal they had.


The worst of their party are/were the smart ones, not the batshiat crazy ones.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gyorg: vudukungfu: He owns the deaths of every person who died that day.

And if this nation doesn't hold him fully accountable NOW, then this nation never really was.

Someone pointed out that treason is defined in the constitution (rather narrowly) and premised on the country being at war (i.e. declaration by congress) with a country.


That "someone" is wrong.  You can interpret it that way, if you torture plain English a little, but it certainly does not state that with particularity.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kore: JFC, politics erodes ethics. He knows in his heart what is right and wrong yet he toes the party line.


Well yeah...but then our in practice reality on a day to day basis is, no matter how good/right/honest/true you are, you can still wind up broke, or destitute or having opportunity taken from you, and so on and so on and so on.

And all the while those who just overtly openly perpetrate selfish evil, don't appear to have particularly high odds of any of that ruing them. We are consistently shown that if you harm a bunch of other people in seeking your own wealth. You are probably going to be allowed to retain plenty of the ill-gotten profits, and allowed to carry on conducting business as usual, you'll just have to pay some % of what you scammed as a fine and then be on your way.


kinda looks like the in practice reality, at least here in murica, is actually an environment that makes such selfish parasitic behavior, a rational choice. Immoral sure, but actually rational.
then  here we are, it's irrational to try and be moral and uphold your "oaths" when that behavior has no more guarantees of good outcomes than shiatty selfish behavior does.
And as far as i can tell, from the last 40 years of observations, your odds of doing ok for yourself by being immoral are way way better than if you tried to really be real about your oaths and the laws of the land.


Like this:
Did you have food, shelter, and water today, becasue it was gaurnteed to yo, by your participation in civilization?
Or do you have food, shelter and water today, becaseu in some way, you competed for it, with literally everyone else in the lands around you?

one of those is civilization.
the other is the jungle.

so as long as we really just live the jungle life, then that morality you imagine, that's the lie the upper crust pushes on the lower caste suckers.
notice how they consistently use examples of poorer people, who have sworn no oaths to anything, being the go to typical immorality examples.
And not the actually reasonable ones, of those who have position, privilege, authority, and may have even sworn oaths, who there are no end to the examples of their immoral greed on display.


Never let anyone positioned better than you, convince you it's on you to behave better than them.
that's a caste system of exploited servitude.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Politicians lie, that's nothing new.
Politicians lying to try and cover up an overthrow of the United States government is new.
Half of the country knowing he's lying about the attempted overthrow of Democracy and still agreeing with it is new.
Living in a time when Democracies end is 2 elections away is new.

Look at all the shiny new things we have. Time to figure out how to squash them.


Sure seems like the Fark progressive Brigade, mods included, like to circle jerk around this asinine talking point. At no point was our Democracy materially threatened. Some arsehole's got all hopped up on Trump and went all Mad Max in the capital and now are being thrown in jail for their stupid shenanigans. I swear if Progressives could build a statue dedicated to Jan 6 they would pray to it on the daily. It's laughable when the Left derides Fox News and the right wing media for idiotic bullshiat like this and then clutch their pearls and land on their (ethically sourced and free-trade with the pronouns of they/them) fainting couch when their side does it.
 
chewd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In all honesty, after all the openly committed crimes that came and went without a whisper from the DOJ or law enforcement or anybody else for that matter... how is anyone supposed to know whats allowed and what isnt?

If recruiting Russia to help you with your election campaign and using foreign aid as a carrot to extort other leaders into helping you dig up some dirt on your political opponents is allowed... why not violent insurrection?
 
Rennisa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Love the picture chosen in the article, kinda looks like a surprised chicken.

Pluck that motherclucker!
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image on vacation?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why haven't the gallows been erected yet?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amazing they could find a live radio interview that was broadcast. Great investigative work, CNN
 
Elzar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: cowsaregoodeating: Politicians lie, that's nothing new.
Politicians lying to try and cover up an overthrow of the United States government is new.
Half of the country knowing he's lying about the attempted overthrow of Democracy and still agreeing with it is new.
Living in a time when Democracies end is 2 elections away is new.

Look at all the shiny new things we have. Time to figure out how to squash them.

Sure seems like the Fark progressive Brigade, mods included, like to circle jerk around this asinine talking point. At no point was our Democracy materially threatened. Some arsehole's got all hopped up on Trump and went all Mad Max in the capital and now are being thrown in jail for their stupid shenanigans. I swear if Progressives could build a statue dedicated to Jan 6 they would pray to it on the daily. It's laughable when the Left derides Fox News and the right wing media for idiotic bullshiat like this and then clutch their pearls and land on their (ethically sourced and free-trade with the pronouns of they/them) fainting couch when their side does it.


On a roll bro - now do Benghazi!
 
tobcc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So..... when it happened he was honest, the worst thing a politician could be.  Then the $$ and the pollsters told him to get in line or they were going to remove him from a leadership role and try to primary him.  So like a true politician, he changed his color and lies/ acts dumb when confronted with what he really said or did.   "Post Truth" politics at its best.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

smed7: Why haven't the gallows been erected yet?


Because it's what a majority of this country wants.
Actually, a majority just doesn't care enough to do anything.
They can't even be bothered to mark a checkbox on a form.
But it's the majority of the rest.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: cowsaregoodeating: Politicians lie, that's nothing new.
Politicians lying to try and cover up an overthrow of the United States government is new.
Half of the country knowing he's lying about the attempted overthrow of Democracy and still agreeing with it is new.
Living in a time when Democracies end is 2 elections away is new.

Look at all the shiny new things we have. Time to figure out how to squash them.

Sure seems like the Fark progressive Brigade, mods included, like to circle jerk around this asinine talking point. At no point was our Democracy materially threatened. Some arsehole's got all hopped up on Trump and went all Mad Max in the capital and now are being thrown in jail for their stupid shenanigans. I swear if Progressives could build a statue dedicated to Jan 6 they would pray to it on the daily. It's laughable when the Left derides Fox News and the right wing media for idiotic bullshiat like this and then clutch their pearls and land on their (ethically sourced and free-trade with the pronouns of they/them) fainting couch when their side does it.


and next is .....but the emails.....?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.