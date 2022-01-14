 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   What happens to opponents of Putin and the accidents that occur. I call it "Putinicide"   (bbc.com) divider line
    Alexander Litvinenko, Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Murder is another good word for it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin has many talents. High-rise building window quality control and elevator maintenance are definitely not among of them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Murder is another good word for it


Assassination
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Your head. You Putincide this bag and come with us if you want family to live, yes?"
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ao the west is selling the case for war hard...let's see turns out
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
