 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Best Korea says they will ramp up attacks on the sea until the world stops being distracted by this Omicron thing and notices them again   (mprnews.org) divider line
5
    More: Misc, North Korea, hostile U.S. intent, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, fresh sanctions, possible ballistic missile, North Pacific  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe if we send them a shipment of omicron they'll feel included and be happy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He misses the love letters and moonlight strolls with TFG. Maybe if we ignore him he'll go away.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Maybe if we send them a shipment of omicron they'll feel included and be happy.


We might need to slow the spread a bit more to ensure everyone there can be infected. Then they can say, "just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve."

This really isn't that complicated folks.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: He misses the love letters and moonlight strolls with TFG. Maybe if we ignore him he'll go away.


Maybe if we send him TFG we can solve two birds with one stone.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.