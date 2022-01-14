 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Dentist elected mayor invites one legged biker to his inauguration. Biker has one leg due to accident where dentist saved his life   (nj.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a nice story. And sadly, every story seems to have a crappy insurance company subplot in it.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A biker like that you don't eat all at once."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last night a dentist saved my life"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a unicyclist.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doc!  You were only supposed to remove a molar!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose AI wrote that article?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, 'Hero uses the man he saved as a political prop' is a lot less heartwarming than, say, if the bicyclist were elected mayor on a platform of street safety and invited the man who saved his life to his inauguration. The former could be seen as, "I saved you, now you owe me".

But maybe that's just me being too cynical.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do you lose a leg in a dental accident?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: How do you lose a leg in a dental accident?


If someone bites really hard.
 
