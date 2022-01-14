 Skip to content
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We better send the Oath Keepers over there asap. All of them. BYOAR
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which company makes Stinger missiles? Seems like it might be time to buy up a chunk of that stock.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Natasha later added:

No ceasefire until Moose and Squirrel are dead!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Which company makes Stinger missiles? Seems like it might be time to buy up a chunk of that stock.


Javelins might be a better bet.

/Expecting more of an armor push than air attack
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I miss the days when I had no idea what a false flag was.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So how does your average patriotic Russian sign up for these "proxy forces" in the first place?

At gunpoint?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prisoners dressed up in Ukrainian uniforms attacking a radio station just across the border... where have I seen this before?
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I miss the days when I had no idea what a false flag was.


I miss the says when being worried about little green men involved watching the sky for alien spacecraft.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwoHead: dildo tontine: I miss the days when I had no idea what a false flag was.

I miss the says when being worried about little green men involved watching the sky for alien spacecraft.


That might be funnier if it read days instead of says. :/
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Prisoners dressed up in Ukrainian uniforms attacking a radio station just across the border... where have I seen this before?


Several Tom Clancy novels?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've already been firing at each other in the Donbas. You don't need all of this ninja sh*t.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They've already been firing at each other in the Donbas. You don't need all of this ninja sh*t.


They do if they want to send saboteurs and guerillas to Kyiv.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia used to be better at this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Basically identical to the plot of this novel.
Except their plot is against West Germany.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parts of Ukraine used to be Poland, so 2/10 for originality.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was prepositioned by a hot Russian girl once.  The preposition was "away."
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marco Polo Bridge all over again.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it even odds that any attack from the north is really just misdirection from a push to grab costal property that will allow a direct land connection to Crimea.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing my relations got out of there in the 1900s.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Which company makes Stinger missiles? Seems like it might be time to buy up a chunk of that stock.


Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the manufacturer, owned by United Technologies, stock symbol: UTX
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a false flag attack on the winter palace.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: I was prepositioned by a hot Russian girl once.  The preposition was "away."


Just remember:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned it by watching American Law Enforcement at left wing protests.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Good thing my relations got out of there in the 1900s.


Good thing that my Grandparents got out of there in the 1940s.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until Putin moves  to protect Ethnic Russians living in the separatist region of New Jersey.
Long before that, you'll hear propaganda along the lines of "American is not a distinct nationality.  It is a subset of Russian ethnicity & should traditionally be part of Russian state"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I give it even odds that any attack from the north is really just misdirection from a push to grab costal property that will allow a direct land connection to Crimea.


Yep. This is the goal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: So how does your average patriotic Russian sign up for these "proxy forces" in the first place?

At gunpoint?


Oh they have their version of fox for all news stations to convince the masses how evil ukraine is threatening them - think of all the magats here energized but speaking russian - same damn thing
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we already have troops nearby in Atropia.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: fragMasterFlash: Which company makes Stinger missiles? Seems like it might be time to buy up a chunk of that stock.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the manufacturer, owned by United Technologies, stock symbol: UTX


There've been some changes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Just wait until Putin moves  to protect Ethnic Russians living in the separatist region of New Jersey.
Long before that, you'll hear propaganda along the lines of "American is not a distinct nationality.  It is a subset of Russian ethnicity & should traditionally be part of Russian state"


Ex-Russians in the US tend to be some of the most hardcore Americans I've met.  They scare Florida Man.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: Natasha later added:

No ceasefire until Moose and Squirrel are dead!


Rocky: "But why take more of Ukraine? Why weren't they happy with Crimea?"

Bullwinkle: "Well that's easy, Rock: Crimea doesn't pay."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Boris.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aetre:

Is your real name Jay Ward (or Ponsonby Britt)?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: DarkSoulNoHope: fragMasterFlash: Which company makes Stinger missiles? Seems like it might be time to buy up a chunk of that stock.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the manufacturer, owned by United Technologies, stock symbol: UTX

There've been some changes.


Oops, just saw it, two years ago, I do not keep enough track of weapons manufacturers!

New company: Raytheon Technologies - Stock Symbol: RTX
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone checked Bertrand's accuracy over the last 5-6 years?  It ain't great.

She's typically being used to push the agenda of someone in intelligence.  That's what this is.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Aetre:

Is your real name Jay Ward (or Ponsonby Britt)?


No, but I think that actual pun really was in a Mr. Peabody episode. (My mom has the box set of DVDs.)
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TommyDeuce: I give it even odds that any attack from the north is really just misdirection from a push to grab costal property that will allow a direct land connection to Crimea.

Yep. This is the goal:

[Fark user image 649x467]


If Russia was able to do that, I'm sure they would be ecstatic.  But Ukraine know this is a major goal of their and that area contains highly fortified regions.

My guess is that their main goal is just minor regional conflicts that keep the west wary of allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

If Ukraine was a NATO member, this would potentially the start of a world war rather than a regional fight and, while Russia doesn't want that war just as much as the west, Russia wants to keep that war in the minds of the west.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TommyDeuce: I give it even odds that any attack from the north is really just misdirection from a push to grab costal property that will allow a direct land connection to Crimea.

Yep. This is the goal:

[Fark user image 649x467]


Since Ukraine is the pig that knows it's tomorrow nights dinner, I would be doing scorched earth on that tract of land.  Every road leading to the Crimea?  Remove it, blow it up, dig holes in it.  Power lines, water lines, gas lines?  All of it.  Rig it for traps, salt the lands, move out all the women, children and money.  They want it?  Go Homer on it: Did you have to salt the earth too?  Yeah.

They want that tract?  Move all the criminals, cesspools and everything trash into that space and let the Ruskies have it.

Oh and once they actually start shooting?  Lob a few cruise missiles at Moscow and see how the people like it when Vladdy daddy's house is under attack too and it's not just some far away war.  I'm sure there are few electrical plants servicing Moscow that would LOVE a cruise missile or two this time of year.

But nobody is willing to risk the Bear getting full hard on mad, but I think stressing out Putin and his health will help shorten the despot cycle in the world.  Right now you can see the same thing between the GOP and Dems as the Ruskies and their neighbors.  They aren't playing by the same rules, and frankly once the pigeon is on the chess board, strutting and pooping everywhere, f the rules, just win the game.  PLAY DIRTY UKRAINE

/and the US Dems too.
//history is full of dead good guys that didn't play hard until the evil got to show exactly how evil they were
///History is certainly echoing
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwoHead: TwoHead: dildo tontine: I miss the days when I had no idea what a false flag was.

I miss the says when being worried about little green men involved watching the sky for alien spacecraft.

That might be funnier if it read days instead of says. :/


No, just as funny.

/I keed.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, it would be a good time to impose sanctions on the Nordstream 2 pipeline don't ya think?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Hey, it would be a good time to impose sanctions on the Nordstream 2 pipeline don't ya think?


Evidently not.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nyti​m​es.com/2022/01/13/us/politics/senate-r​ussia-gas-pipeline-ukraine.amp.html

Can you even begin to imagine it the Trump White House were doing this?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aetre: exqqqme: Natasha later added:


No ceasefire until Moose and Squirrel are dead!

Rocky: "But why take more of Ukraine? Why weren't they happy with Crimea?"

Bullwinkle: "Well that's easy, Rock: Crimea doesn't pay."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: If Russia was able to do that, I'm sure they would be ecstatic.  But Ukraine know this is a major goal of their and that area contains highly fortified regions.


Of course. It probably would have been more helpful to have characterized it as their "reach goal"

PaceyWhitter: My guess is that their main goal is just minor regional conflicts that keep the west wary of allowing Ukraine to join NATO.


They'd still really like to grab the shoreline, along with even a modest corridor over to the Dnieper. They really need that water supply.

PaceyWhitter: If Ukraine was a NATO member, this would potentially the start of a world war rather than a regional fight and, while Russia doesn't want that war just as much as the west, Russia wants to keep that war in the minds of the west.


If Ukraine was a NATO member, we'd already be at war with Russia.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: macadamnut: I was prepositioned by a hot Russian girl once.  The preposition was "away."

Just remember:
[Fark user image image 221x228]


Yeah, it took me a minute, but I think it was supposed to read "pre-positioned."
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the exa t same scenario Putin used to get elevted originally when his former KGB oals did terrorist bombings across the country. Don't change Vlad. Just farking die already.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TommyDeuce: I give it even odds that any attack from the north is really just misdirection from a push to grab costal property that will allow a direct land connection to Crimea.

Yep. This is the goal:

[Fark user image 649x467]


Yeah, obviously long term, you can't hold Crimea without holding the Kakhovka reservoir. My question is whether Russia thinks that holding one bank of the Dnieper is geopolitically stable, or if Putin thinks he needs to Leeroy Jenkins all the way to Kyiv.
 
indylaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's Tulsi Gabbard to tell us to just roll over and give Russia whatever it wants?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Attacks NATO in 2016, 2020 in asymmetric warfare.
Now accuses NATO of being aggressive.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: Alien Robot: Hey, it would be a good time to impose sanctions on the Nordstream 2 pipeline don't ya think?

Evidently not.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytim​es.com/2022/01/13/us/politics/senate-r​ussia-gas-pipeline-ukraine.amp.html

Can you even begin to imagine it the Trump White House were doing this?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


It's like the Democrats and the Biden Administration are Putin's lapdogs.
 
