(Daily Mail)   farke this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
434 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 2:54 PM (13 minutes ago)



15 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THey're going to change it all up to serve social media needs. Boy, is that back asswards.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A road sign saying "F*ck 101" would be useful in California.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
" being censored when they try to write about their lives on Facebook"

Sounds like a win to me.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Used to live on Morningwood Drive in Matthews NC.  The street name was painted on the street because reasons.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: THey're going to change it all up to serve social media needs. Boy, is that back asswards.


Yeah, this.

I thought only us Americans were this vain and stupid.

560 years of history wiped out because of farking Facebook.

Christ.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
just 'cause

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: edmo: THey're going to change it all up to serve social media needs. Boy, is that back asswards.

Yeah, this.

I thought only us Americans were this vain and stupid.

560 years of history wiped out because of farking Facebook.

Christ.


475 years of history.

/American math
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol, it's right next to Hump Lake.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Whaddya at', eh?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Blue Ball and Intercourse in Pennsylvania laughing quietly.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read that in John Cleese's voice.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EL EM: Blue Ball and Intercourse in Pennsylvania laughing quietly.


Cumming and Newborn in Georgia nod in agreement.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Used to live on Morningwood Drive in Matthews NC.  The street name was painted on the street because reasons.


A kid on the activity bus in middle school couldn't remember the name of the street that he got dropped off at, so the bus driver had to drive around until it looked familiar.

How can you not remember that you live at Wyld & Gay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drew, I'm thinking this would be a good marketing opportunity.

/Welcome to Fark, NE
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: just 'cause


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x334]

Sure, if you speak German... like they do in F*cking, Austria:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
