(Axios)   Massive cyberattack hits Ukraine. Without rushin' to judgement on who is behind the attack have Ukraine officials tried unplugging and plugging the cord back in   (axios.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PSYOPS rules say you blackout the media before invasion... look at Yugoslavia, Baghdad, I'd say Kabul, but they were blacked out before we invaded.

Doubt they are going just yet. Maybe a test run.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. If only there were a competing nation that wanted to take over the ukraine desperately. Maybe someone rushing in...?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, Suriname!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False Flag. The US did this. Biden is wagging the dog. /s
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to know one of the US personal we have there assisting Ukraine
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invasion iminent.

I say, let it happen. Watch as Russia gets mired in a costly and deadly guerrilla campaign.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More info on the last attack. Look for energy blackouts next.
https://www.wired.com/story/sandworm-​k​remlin-most-dangerous-hackers/
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many nations, you can spot an imminent Russian invasion by staying vigilant and taking note of how much of the population is wearing Adidas.  I don't think this works in Ukraine, though.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if 4 years of having a president who caved to the whims of Putin at every possible opportunity had consequences.

/my name is reek.jpg
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: In many nations, you can spot an imminent Russian invasion by staying vigilant and taking note of how much of the population is wearing Adidas.  I don't think this works in Ukraine, though.


Often, they send in an advanced guard of a circus clown with yellow cotton candy for hair.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The PeePee tape is lose.  Putin looks passable in drag.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Invasion iminent.

I say, let it happen. Watch as Russia gets mired in a costly and deadly guerrilla campaign.


Half to two-thirds of Ukraine would be loyal or sympathetic to Russia.  Occupation may not be as difficult as some believe. I spent two years in Eastern Ukraine and travelled extensively. Russian symbols and propaganda are everywhere.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The PeePee tape is lose.  Putin looks passable in drag.


Draw your own conclusions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the cold war, Ukraine's main export to the rest of Europe was the most ruthless, bloodthirsty gangsters you can imagine. So please excuse me while I continue not to feel sorry for them.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid libs, it was Hunter Biden with his laptop in the conservatory. Get a Clue!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: After the cold war, Ukraine's main export to the rest of Europe was the most ruthless, bloodthirsty gangsters you can imagine. So please excuse me while I continue not to feel sorry for them.


Well yeah, they kicked out the Russians.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagine if this happen in the usa.

It would be a bloodbath.

No wi fi?

Jesus take me now!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: False Flag. The US did this. Biden is wagging the dog. /s


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: Search for "nut punch gif", not the other version.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: imagine if this happen in the usa.

It would be a bloodbath.

No wi fi?

Jesus take me now!


It would be fine. Fark's army of IT experts would mobilize to get the cat pictures and porn back up in minutes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the first massive cyber attacks was in Estonia in 2007 after they removed a Soviet WW2 statue.

Ukraine just removed a similar statue this week.

Not saying one has anything to do with the other but...
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brianmidkiff2: FlashHarry: Invasion iminent.

I say, let it happen. Watch as Russia gets mired in a costly and deadly guerrilla campaign.

Half to two-thirds of Ukraine would be loyal or sympathetic to Russia.  Occupation may not be as difficult as some believe. I spent two years in Eastern Ukraine and travelled extensively. Russian symbols and propaganda are everywhere.


Just because some of them still speak russian doesn't makes them sympathetic. I think they have fought for their independence and they want to keep it.
Maybe you fell for the disinformation campaign Putin has been running for many years in Ukraine in his attempts to destabilize the country.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one knows it was Russia. Maybe it was a 400-pound farker sitting on his bed. Cyber is very tough
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Got nuthin
// I hope this isn't the start of war.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was NO cyberattack!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we just ended one war so of course we have go get involved in another. It's an addiction.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the border, the Russians are met by a Ukraine government employee.
UGE:  Sorry.  You can't invade today
Russians:  "Vell, vhy naught?"
UGE:  Computers' down.
Russians:  "Vhaaat?"
UGE:  Can't process your invasion paperwork.  Computers are down.  Come back tomorrow maybe.
Russians: "Ve vill jus' invade without papervork!  Da!"
UGE: That requires other paperwork!  Computers are down.  Comeback tomorrow.
Russians: "Ve do paper forms!  Da!  Paper forms, vide guys!"
UGE: We only have PDFs and we can print them cause...
Russians:  "Ve know.  Ve know.  Computers are down.  Back to Moscow, angry horde."
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: BitwiseShift: The PeePee tape is lose.  Putin looks passable in drag.

Draw your own conclusions.

[Fark user image image 614x434]


George Hamilton had REALLY let himself go.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: stevenvictx: imagine if this happen in the usa.

It would be a bloodbath.

No wi fi?

Jesus take me now!

It would be fine. Fark's army of IT experts would mobilize to get the cat pictures and porn back up in minutes.


Google News is on it.  I checked when this popped up to see other articles and there was something about cats protesting healthy cat food or something where this probably should have been listed.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation,"


You dun Goofed, MAD DAD ONLY remix
Youtube SmR89bFZLdc


Someone dun goofed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be a historic day in the anals of warfare when a cyber attack is met with a kinetic response.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fry is Shocked!
Youtube N4vIBijzg4w
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First they were "Massive Attack", then due to pressures about the Gulf War they changed to "Massive" but aftwards went back to "Massive Attack" - and now they're "Massive Cyberattack"? I can't keep up with them.
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where is Space Force when we need them?  Do we need to institute a draft for Space Force to line up the massive information technology resources of America?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, man. This is beginning to sound a whole lot like a "Ukraine" thing to me.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brianmidkiff2: I spent two years in Eastern Ukraine and travelled extensively. Russian symbols and propaganda are everywhere.


The eastern provinces would likely capitulate, from what I hear, but ethnic Ukrainians would fight like hell.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: It will be a historic day in the anals of warfare when a cyber attack is met with a kinetic response.


Deep and powerful thrusting the anals will endure.  In a war like way.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine has been a stable food bowl.  That is why the Germans tried to grab it in WWII and others before.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Well we just ended one war so of course we have go get involved in another. It's an addiction.


We're not going to war with Russia.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it," a message written on the hacked websites said, according to Reuters.

The note, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, added: "All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

Or, to put it in plain English: "All your base are belong to us!"
 
fsbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation,"


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SmR89bFZ​Ldc]

Someone dun goofed.


Didn't the girl from the video commit suicide shortly thereafter?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just as a prank, it would be fun to dress all the Ukrainian defenders in Chinese uniforms, and change the livery of the tanks and APCs to Chinese Army, play Mandarin songs on loudspeakers.  The Russians would love it.  The Chinese may catch on.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hey, man. This is beginning to sound a whole lot like a "Ukraine" thing to me.


It became a US thing when we talked Ukraine into destroying their nuclear arsenal on the condition we aid in their defense.

I bet you think stealthing is cool, too.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Por que tan serioso: Hey, man. This is beginning to sound a whole lot like a "Ukraine" thing to me.

It became a US thing when we talked Ukraine into destroying their nuclear arsenal on the condition we aid in their defense.

I bet you think stealthing is cool, too.


Hey bro. Ukraine knew who we were before they hooked up with us and they still sucked this dirty dick. Now what.
 
