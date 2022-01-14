 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   They still flog you in Indonesia for things like adultery. This woman got a lot compared to her male counterpart. And it will continue until the morale improves   (msn.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Interesting costume for the giant thumb carrying out the punishment. I suspect it's a woman.

But, yeah, Aceh is strict. My uncle and I almost caused an incident when we went scuba diving on Friday, Hari Jumat or such... their sabbath
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously its the woman's fault. Never the man's...
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To some, it's a punishment. To others, a reward.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Big surprise that the shrieking harpy is markedly less hot than the titty lady.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
how enlightened of them
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Couldn't find him guilty because he denied the charges?  WTF is wrong with these people?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would say Muslims are idiots but I dont want them to fly a plane into my office.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do they use kidney armor like Singapore?  It's important because it keeps people from getting hurt.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What? Women are things. Ahhh Muslims.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: I would say Muslims are idiots but I dont want them to fly a plane into my office.


You could say that Muslims are idiots, but then people would point out that you posted in the wrong thread, and wouldn't your face just be red then, you silly duck?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
100 to 15 ratio is similar when translated to US punishment. (Whereby actual flogging = media flogging)

Monica Lewinsky (easily flogged 100 media units)  Bill Clinton (his people handled most of the flogging and he received barely 15 units)
 
Tabletop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.


Except for the nature of the charges and the penalty, the same thing happens here. Cops catch two guys for committing a crime together, one pleads guilty and gets the book thrown at him, other fights it and walks.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: What? Women are things. Ahhh Muslims.


"Not All Muslims"(tm)
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This kind of thing happens when the State IS the Church.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, it is not Indonesia as a whole which is following Sharia law. Don't lump the whole nation with them. You know what's worse than gender inequality in the number of hits? Kicking in doors and dragging same sex couples into the streets to get caned.
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: farkitallletitend: What? Women are things. Ahhh Muslims.

"Not All Muslims"(tm)


You say one thing, your username says another.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.


If I had to guess, I'd say that there's a recognition that it's harder for men to keep their impulses in check, hence the disparity in punishment.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: farkitallletitend: What? Women are things. Ahhh Muslims.

"Not All Muslims"(tm)


Just like "Not All..."
Priests
Christians
Republicans
Democrats
Men
Women
 
maxheck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Interesting costume for the giant thumb carrying out the punishment. I suspect it's a woman.


But, yeah, Aceh is strict. My uncle and I almost caused an incident when we went scuba diving on Friday, Hari Jumat or such... their sabbath

Aceh is the Alabama of Indonesia.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While that's some bs ass bs of course. I do believe inflicting physical pain as law breaking deterrents/punishments  are far more justice than hat if you are wealthy you can just pay the service fee to break all the laws want and endanger the public trust...as long as you are wealthy enough to afford it.

And that we do not all really meet the same punishments is some real BS, it just creates the caste system of those who ARE ALLOWED to ignore the laws as long as they can afford the LAW BREAKER SERVICE FEE.

It's not a fooking punishment, if it don't impact you life. S fines are punishments on poors and service fees on the rich , as the cost of a two tier system of society.
Welcome to the equality is a lie, becasue the punishments are not fooking equal in the first place.

And so it is, these people, flogging this woman more than that man. Yeah we're the same as them, no different at all, no better in any way. Both wealth and gender are equally bullshiat ways to segregate people into classes.

That we do it at all, is the only measure, not in what way, because the specific form of discrimination is just arbitrary, you are still a worthless sack of shiat no matter what criteria you use to create inequality among the people.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DRTFA: WhippingBoi: farkitallletitend: What? Women are things. Ahhh Muslims.

"Not All Muslims"(tm)

Just like "Not All..."
Priests
Christians
Republicans
Democrats
Men
Women


Exactly.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: I would say Muslims are idiots but I dont want them to fly a plane into my office.


Replace "Muslims" with Christians, and "Indonesia" with Texas and you've still got the same story.

But instead of planes flying into your building, they'll just initiate a mass shooting.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.


Auldltery takes two to tango. She shouldn't had gotten that many because they both should have gotten equal.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Merltech: Obviously its the woman's fault. Never the man's...


A 2oman only has to say "yes".
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredsnake: how enlightened of them


What percentage of their population is incarcerated?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PaceyWhitter: Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.

If I had to guess, I'd say that there's a recognition that it's harder for men to keep their impulses in check, hence the disparity in punishment.


My argument is that there should be NO punishment for being the other women / man.  Either by stigma (here in the States) or by literal flogging.

The stigma / punishment should only be on the party actually breaking their marriage vows.

And men can keep their impulses in check just fine, it is just more societally acceptable for a man to be impulsive in this manner.  Heck, if a man's impulses are to bang another dude or dress up in a fursuit I don't see the same societal deference.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: PaceyWhitter: Here is the worst thing. He committed adultery, she did not.  He was married, he was the one who broke the commitment to his wife.  Even if she knew that he was married, she made no such commitment.

Auldltery takes two to tango. She shouldn't had gotten that many because they both should have gotten equal.


If you ask me, which nobody did, I say let their spouses mete out punishment as they see fit.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And this kind of justice is exactly what the Republicans on SCOTUS want to import.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: I would say Muslims are idiots but I dont want them to fly a plane into my office.

Replace "Muslims" with Christians, and "Indonesia" with Texas and you've still got the same story.

But instead of planes flying into your building, they'll just initiate a mass shooting.


Not exactly but, sure, every religion is pretty much equally stupid.

But theres one group that goes from zero to the dynamite store slightly quicker than the others.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Interesting costume for the giant thumb carrying out the punishment. I suspect it's a woman.


But, yeah, Aceh is strict. My uncle and I almost caused an incident when we went scuba diving on Friday, Hari Jumat or such... their sabbath

Of all the places in Indonesia to go scuba diving, you picked Aceh? Why not somewhere like Derawan, Wakatobi or Raja Ampat?
 
meathome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The judges couldn't find the accused man guilty of adultery because he denied the charges, the prosecutor said...

Oh, well okay then. So long as he denied it. If he had vigorously denied it, he might have gotten off Scott free.

Not only is this absolutely ridiculous, but the blatant favoritism, not merely because the actual adulterer was a man, but because he was an important, well connected, and rich man.

Sharia law is unnecessarily cruel, but in practice the blatant hypocrisy based on both sex and income make the legal shenanigans in the US look tame by comparison.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Couldn't find him guilty because he denied the charges?  WTF is wrong with these people?


Sharia Law is what's wrong with them.  Or, put another way, fanatical adherence to religion (which is never a good thing regardless of the religion)
 
