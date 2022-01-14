 Skip to content
(MSN)   Don't you just hate it when you open your cupboard and a spitting cobra spits in your eye?   (msn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dollar....
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Jerky Boys - Pet Cobra
Youtube eU3PzMdaS1Y
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Name checks out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't kink shame me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel bad for her but that doesn't mean you get out of paying Snake Catcher Nick Evans' fee. Fortunately he was only five minutes away at the time.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well what else do you expect a spitting cobra to do? I mean, it's right there in the name.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a snake in mi kitchen what I'm a gonna do?
There's a snake in mi kitchen what I'm a gonna do?

I'm gonna fix that snake that's what I'm gonna do
Gonna fix that snake.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about a fireman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) - Budd Meets the Black Mamba Scene (6/12) | Movieclips
Youtube QsaG8rJGlyQ
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eU3PzMda​S1Y]


First thing I thought of... "AAH! POISON EYE!". I loved those first couple of albums.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not as much as when a cobra spits on your cupboard and opens your eye....

//they're *still* dilated....
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a scathing cobra.  "Oh, look at you, opening this cupboard with your opposable thumbs! Well, isn't that nice?  But do you ever use those opposable thumbs to call your mother?  No, of course not, because you know she'll tell you what everyone knows: that you're still a loser who will never amount to anything!  Pfft.  I'd bite you, but you're not worth the waste of venom.  And get a haircut already!  You look like a deranged mop."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dawnrazor: At least it wasn't a scathing cobra.  "Oh, look at you, opening this cupboard with your opposable thumbs! Well, isn't that nice?  But do you ever use those opposable thumbs to call your mother?  No, of course not, because you know she'll tell you what everyone knows: that you're still a loser who will never amount to anything!  Pfft.  I'd bite you, but you're not worth the waste of venom.  And get a haircut already!  You look like a deranged mop."


Uhh, personal experience?
 
