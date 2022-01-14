 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Remind me again why alcohol is served at airports and on flights   (thehill.com) divider line
94
    More: Asinine, Delta Air Lines, John F. Kennedy International Airport, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines security officer, Comair, Pleading, Johara Zavala  
•       •       •

1571 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



94 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're banned from Delta for life.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they charge as much for one drink as smart consumers pay for an entire bottle outside airports
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Xanax requires a prescription.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, why should we all be punished for the bad behavior of a few assholes? Collective punishment is Nazi thinking.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I refuse to fly sober?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I can be expected to arrive on time if I have to preload at home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again why alcohol is served at airports and on flights

Shut up, nerd!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't*

/dammit
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol consumption is no excuse for bad behavior. The usual situation is that drunken assholes are just assholes who got drunk.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I hope they're banned from Delta for life.


Then how will they ever get to Atlanta? Or get out of Atlanta?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.


So go to a doctor and say "I need xanax for flying"

I've never had a problem getting it
 
jedzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

Cabaret- Money
Youtube I8P80A8vy9I
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took three drinks each for them to decide to kick the ass of security? IN AN AIRPORT!?

Honestly I'm surprised they weren't tazed. .
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the overwhelming majority of us handle our alcohol like responsible adults, and this system allows us to identify and punish those who don't?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Walker: I hope they're banned from Delta for life.

Then how will they ever get to Atlanta? Or get out of Atlanta?


Trebuchet?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Subby, why should we all be punished for the bad behavior of a few assholes? Collective punishment is Nazi thinking.


Have you ever stopped to wonder why you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant in a situation where tempers are likely to flare a punishment? Would you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant while you're driving a semi-truck to be a punishment too?
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does the whole "I plead not guilty" make any farking sense in this case?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are humans allowed to be alive if some of them are absolute monsters? Right?

Genius logic there.
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you're drunk on an airplane its like a roller coaster!

Because drinks are free in sky club

Because none of your business buzzkill
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.

So go to a doctor and say "I need xanax for flying"

I've never had a problem getting it


What amount did you take?  I took xanax and jumped off the roof.  I didn't fly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a test and we need to be grading.

Can you drink in public and not be an asshole?

Yes: Well done. Continue.

No: You are banned from drinking in public for life.

Problem solved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol, my permanent accessory
Alcohol, a party-time necessity
Alchool, alternative to feeling like yourself
O Alcohol, I still drink to your health

I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol

Forget the caffe latte,
screw the raspberry iced tea
A Malibu and Coke for you, a G&T for me
Alcohol, Your songs resolve like
my life never will
When someone else is picking up the bill

I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol
O Alcohol, would you please forgive me?
For while I cannot love myself
I'll use something else

I thought that Alcohol was just for those with
nothing else to do
I thought that drinking just to get drunk
was a waste of precious booze
But now I know that there's a time
and there's a place where I can choose
To walk the fine line between
self-control and self-abuse

I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol
Would you please ignore that you
found me on the floor
Trying on your camisole?
O Alcohol, would you please forgive me?
For while I cannot love myself
I'll use something else

Would you please forgive me?
Would you please forgive me?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.

So go to a doctor and say "I need xanax for flying"

I've never had a problem getting it


"I'm sorry"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Alcohol consumption is no excuse for bad behavior. The usual situation is that drunken assholes are just assholes who got drunk.


This.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest has completely suspended alcohol service on all their flights.

Good riddance. Makes everything go much smoother with the distribution of things and keeping the aholes in check.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: IgG4: Subby, why should we all be punished for the bad behavior of a few assholes? Collective punishment is Nazi thinking.

Have you ever stopped to wonder why you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant in a situation where tempers are likely to flare a punishment? Would you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant while you're driving a semi-truck to be a punishment too?


I would never drink and drive but I have no problem conducting myself like a reasonable person when I drink, which is all the requirement is for flying.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.


And it works so well in combination with Hootch.
I have to be sedated to enter an airport.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: How does the whole "I plead not guilty" make any farking sense in this case?


They were entitled to get drunkenly aggressive and beat the crap out of security. This is still America, ya know.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Alcohol consumption is no excuse for bad behavior. The usual situation is that drunken assholes are just assholes who got drunk.


Alcohol isn't the problem, it just brings out the a-hole in an a-hole.  A-holes are the problem.  Myself I get very friendly and polite with a couple or three drinks in me belly, affable is the right word.  Of course I'm that way when I'm totally sober.  I'm only an a-hole here on fark when I encounter trumpers or people with zero education who are spouting their opinions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44

Guess who gets talked about the most when she isn't there?

the three women ordered a total of around nine alcoholic beverages in the time they were required to wait for their flight

If that was nine drinks per woman, someone just won Bartender of the Month

If it was 3 drinks each, how you doin', ladies?
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.

So go to a doctor and say "I need xanax for flying"

I've never had a problem getting it


Is 11 times too many for daily urination?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because those of us who are responsible want an excuse to drink at 10am every now and then.

What don't judge me, i'm connecting from an international flight and still think its 10pm. Its just to help me go to sleep so i can get back on track.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Mary Palm and her two daughters tried to get the officer off?
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They say that the three women ordered a total of around nine alcoholic beverages"

That's a total of three drinks per person.   If three watered-down, overpriced, airport bar pours make you go all berserker maybe drinking just isn't for you.   Just sit your ass down at the gate, wait for your flight, and stop ruining it for the rest of us!

/Card carrying professional drinker.
//"Card" is a Wisconsin driver's license.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because 99.999% of us are perfectly fine. A handful of shiatbags out of literally millions of people aren't a good reason to punish everybody.

And the reason why you can't drink and operate heavy machinery is because your reduced coordination and reaction times can kill people. Last I checked, passengers weren't flying the plane. I wouldn't want the pilots drunk any more than I'd want a drunk logging truck driver.

Belligerently-drunk passengers are a rarity.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've said in the past, and please bookmark this for posterity:

Low-level arrests notwithstanding, Trump, his circle, and the treasonous members of Congress will face zero consequences for their actions.

I hope to be proven wrong. But I won't.

Is this the thread I should start farkieing the true believers in?

What color would you guys like?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As I've said in the past, and please bookmark this for posterity:

Low-level arrests notwithstanding, Trump, his circle, and the treasonous members of Congress will face zero consequences for their actions.

I hope to be proven wrong. But I won't.

Is this the thread I should start farkieing the true believers in?

What color would you guys like?


Wrong thread assmunch!
 
Joe Peanut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.


CSB time: Had a very stressful trip to Brazil to help my very sick elderly parents.  For my trip back, I got some xanax (very easy to get without prescription in Brazil, if you know the right pharmacy).   Took one just as the plane took off.  Found myself sitting in my living room the next evening.  I don't remember any of the flight, landing, getting off the plane, going through immigration, customs, getting a ride home, or getting into my building.  Basically 24 stressful hours were simply gone.  At least I must have been fully conscious as it was happening, since I obviously made it through it all, had all my belongings with me in the apartment, and managed to order a burrito for dinner.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Karma Chameleon: hobnail: Because Xanax requires a prescription.

So go to a doctor and say "I need xanax for flying"

I've never had a problem getting it

What amount did you take?  I took xanax and jumped off the roof.  I didn't fly.


1 - 2 mg depending on length of flight.
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Without reading the article yet, the answer to the header is because most people that choose to consume moderate amounts of drugs or alcohol and cause no trouble whatsoever.

The notion of prohibitions on drugs or alcohol is like banning chocolate because there are obese people and diabetics that don't responsibly monitor themselves.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aaronx: Alcohol consumption is no excuse for bad behavior. The usual situation is that drunken assholes are just assholes who got drunk.


In vino veritas.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As I've said in the past, and please bookmark this for posterity:

Low-level arrests notwithstanding, Trump, his circle, and the treasonous members of Congress will face zero consequences for their actions.

I hope to be proven wrong. But I won't.

Is this the thread I should start farkieing the true believers in?

What color would you guys like?


I'm a true believer in getting pleasantly hammered before a flight. Farky me in Red 2, the color my face eventually becomes.
 
Anim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Serious Black: IgG4: Subby, why should we all be punished for the bad behavior of a few assholes? Collective punishment is Nazi thinking.

Have you ever stopped to wonder why you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant in a situation where tempers are likely to flare a punishment? Would you consider being blocked from drinking an intoxicant while you're driving a semi-truck to be a punishment too?


I would consider being "blocked from drinking an intoxicant" while riding in the back of a semi-truck a punishment. Which is the correct analogy here.

Also, I would consider having to ride in the back of a semi-truck punishment already
 
full8me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why allow the consumption of alcohol at all?  I'm sure America would be a much better nation if we, say, prohibited the manufacture, sale, transport, import, or export of intoxicating liquors.  Probably solve all of the problems we have as a society and not lead to any unforseen repercussions.  

Or you could just have someone, perhaps an employee who's job it is, to keep unruly passengers off of a plane.  If those passengers continue to act in a belligerent and aggressive way, they can be prosecuted appropriately by law enforcement.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: I hope they're banned from Delta for life.


I hardly think that rewarding them in that way will solve the problem.  I mean: shouldn't they get some sort of punishment?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Airlines like booze because without it their business would be far less. In the 1960 killing booze would have killed 95% of their business.  Now, not so much but maybe 10 to 20%.  The boozed up sales guy isn't flying to Cleveland to make sales, he is going there to get away from his wife and meet someone else.  There is lots of that and booze helps in that situation.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As I've said in the past, and please bookmark this for posterity:

Low-level arrests notwithstanding, Trump, his circle, and the treasonous members of Congress will face zero consequences for their actions.

I hope to be proven wrong. But I won't.

Is this the thread I should start farkieing the true believers in?

What color would you guys like?


Somebody has been drinking at the terminal.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IgG4: Subby, why should we all be punished for the bad behavior of a few assholes? Collective punishment is Nazi thinking.


the Nazi's were behind prohibition, i knew it!
 
phenn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aaronx: Alcohol consumption is no excuse for bad behavior. The usual situation is that drunken assholes are just assholes who got drunk.


Let the congregation say AMEN.
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.