(Lehigh Valley Live)   Pennsylvania trip will take 10 days to cover 400 miles, Subby knew PA roads were bad but really   (lehighvalleylive.com)
    More: Interesting, Travel, World War II, Storm, Lehigh Valley, Trip, Allentown, Pennsylvania, 294-ton superload, Pennsylvania  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Superload" is what I call my BM after eating at Taco Bell
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be coming through my area.  And yes, this is an exciting time for folks around here.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moses took his peeps on a journey that took 40 years, so why not?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Slow moving superload.
Jo mama.
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lehigh Valley Live is covering it so it must have to do with 22.  Worst highway in PA.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. I did my training on that reactor.

/damn, I'm old
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine it.  Four hundred miles with somebody leaning on their horn the whole way.
Okay, maybe I can imagine it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Giant Karen magnet?
 
Eravior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Wow. I did my training on that reactor.

/damn, I'm old


Huh.

"294-ton superload"

You did your training on Subby's mom?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a lot of spare tires (nice to have a spare "Oversize load" sign too).

Serious question: how much of the weight is containment/packaging vs the actual object being transported?
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
freakin amish buggys
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: "Superload" is what I call my BM after eating at Taco Bell


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Moses took his peeps on a journey that took 40 years, so why not?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: "Superload" is what I call my BM after eating at Taco Bell


So where do you eat where it takes 10 days?
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That'll be coming through my area.  And yes, this is an exciting time for folks around here.


Not as exciting as the time the 'Steel from the twin Towers' came thru Palmerton.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Nadie_AZ: Moses took his peeps on a journey that took 40 years, so why not?

[Fark user image image 422x750]


"It took Moses 40 years to cross the desert.  Moshe Dayan only needed 8 days." - Anonymous British intelligence officer
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eravior: WhackingDay: Wow. I did my training on that reactor.

/damn, I'm old

Huh.

"294-ton superload"

You did your training on Subby's mom?


I gave subby's mom a super load...
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time the fuselage of the plane that crash landed in the Hudson River in 2009 was transported from New Jersey to North Carolina via truck. It went through Moorestown, NJ and got stuck making a turn there.

The traffic signal at the corner shown in this image was removed to help the plane pass through. But that took time to happen

patch.comView Full Size
 
