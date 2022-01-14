 Skip to content
Welcome to Villa Las Estrellas. Please be aware that this is an appendix-free zone
13
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I'm using it right now.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, having to have your appendix and often your tonsils removed was fairly standard for remote outposts where medical care can be hard to find. Appendicitis is dangerous and can kill. The easiest way to prevent it is an appendectomy, but the side effects are bad enough that you usually only do it if the appendix is causing an issue. Diane Fossey had hers removed in order to go study gorillas because her advisor, Louis Leakey, didn't want to bring her along on a research trip to the Congo if she still had it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im gonna go ahead and kill myself before I head down there, just to be safe.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to bring some gum!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


\yes, it's real.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The movie Cast Away taught me you should remove all your teeth first, too.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really all that strangiato, considering.

Still, I don't foresee a rush of people getting their appendices removed.
 
thunderdonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssht, just be prepared to do it yourself.  Leonid Rogozov was up to the task.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was pink and perfect and I threw it in the garbage...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
literally have their appendix removed before settling there,

oh, I thought they had to do it themselves, while everyone else watched, and jiggled the table.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never turn your back on an appendix!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Actually, having to have your appendix and often your tonsils removed was fairly standard for remote outposts where medical care can be hard to find. Appendicitis is dangerous and can kill. The easiest way to prevent it is an appendectomy, but the side effects are bad enough that you usually only do it if the appendix is causing an issue. Diane Fossey had hers removed in order to go study gorillas because her advisor, Louis Leakey, didn't want to bring her along on a research trip to the Congo if she still had it.


Actually in that specific case the reasoning was different. Leakey believed that mountain gorillas could sniff out a human appendix and then rip the human open and eat it, which obviously would kill the human. This is very similar to how great white sharks are killed by orcas for their liver. It's a delicacy, and super delicious treat for them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And you thought mask mandates were bad.
 
