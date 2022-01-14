 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   King Perry of Ponzi headed to Penitentiary   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the look of a man who is glad they only got him on white collar crime.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That's the look of a man who is glad they only got him on white collar crime.


That suit, shirt, and necklace just scream mafia.
 
KB202
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't get people. If I come up with a good con, I'm out the day I have a new ID and €3 million in an account in a non-extradition country. What good is $100 million? Especially if it puts you in jail?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: hubiestubert: That's the look of a man who is glad they only got him on white collar crime.

That suit, shirt, and necklace just scream mafia.


Put two in the back of his head then. and toss him him with the rest out behind where the Flushing airport used to be
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Impecunious individual imprisoned

Monetary mastermind manacled

Nice work, subby!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What does King Perry of Madea think of this?
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: I don't get people. If I come up with a good con, I'm out the day I have a new ID and €3 million in an account in a non-extradition country. What good is $100 million? Especially if it puts you in jail?


I think it is hubris, they think they are way too smart and clever to ever be caught.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pro tip: don't dress like a douche when you go to court for stealing peoples money
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: Pro tip: don't dress like a douche when you go to court for stealing peoples money


How does a douche deduce to dress less desirably?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mississippi Mud: max_rebo_groupie: Pro tip: don't dress like a douche when you go to court for stealing peoples money

How does a douche deduce to dress less desirably?


Do the opposite of what your instincts tell you
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KB202: I don't get people. If I come up with a good con, I'm out the day I have a new ID and €3 million in an account in a non-extradition country. What good is $100 million? Especially if it puts you in jail?


Seriously this. Like wtf $1-2mil in the bank in some places is enough to get a new passport. Invest $50k in the local cop bar and you're untouchable
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: hubiestubert: That's the look of a man who is glad they only got him on white collar crime.

That suit, shirt, and necklace just scream mafia.


He would have got away with it if Adrianna hadn't told the feds everything about Webistics.

/pump and dump
//in a forested area upstate
 
