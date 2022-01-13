 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Old and busted: Robbing the mail car of trains in the West. New in the 21st Century: Robbing trains for their Amazon packages   (nypost.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn, how can the robbers find which of the containers has Amazon goods in it.

Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Worse: they littered!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"supply-chain difficulties"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And those same packages are just going to be resold on Amazon by third-party vendors.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Theft from rail cars has always been a railroad problem.  I'm more surprised that this happened on that large a scale.  In the 1930s, there was an entire genre of music about railroad bulls cracking open the skulls of hobos.  They're still in existence.
