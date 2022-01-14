 Skip to content
(NPR)   Secretary of State Blinken declares the US is "fully prepared" if Russia invades Ukraine. Fully prepared to do what, you ask? Well, to issue strongly worded statements, call somber meetings, and, you know, maybe give a slow head shake and tsk tsk tsk   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine-Russia border, NATO, likely scenario, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.


The nuclear option should be first strike nuclear weapons.
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Beats the hell out of TFG giving Putin complimentary rusty trombones, MAGASubby.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, no, Vlad, please don't drop the kompromat on the GQP - we would hate that.  Anything but that!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.

The nuclear option should be first strike nuclear weapons.


As much as I have no animus toward the Ukraine, your solution is total human annihilation if they are invaded.  I guess everyone being dead is a small price to pay so that no one invades.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're Fully. Functional.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.

The nuclear option should be first strike nuclear weapons.

As much as I have no animus toward the Ukraine, your solution is total human annihilation if they are invaded.  I guess everyone being dead is a small price to pay so that no one invades.


Nuclear deterrence works.

*cough* for people very very very far away,

But don't engage with AmbassadorPaintthinner. You're not gonna have a good time.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nirbo: phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.

The nuclear option should be first strike nuclear weapons.

As much as I have no animus toward the Ukraine, your solution is total human annihilation if they are invaded.  I guess everyone being dead is a small price to pay so that no one invades.

Nuclear deterrence works.

*cough* for people very very very far away,

But don't engage with AmbassadorPaintthinner. You're not gonna have a good time.


Besides, what's the point of having them if we don't use them?  Right?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?


The manner in which we exited that war is contributing to the present problem.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As much as I don't believe we should be waving a stick at the Russians, they're doing their best to act like they need some good ol' fashioned regime change.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Nirbo: phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.

In unrelated news - when, exactly, is the "mud season" in Ukraine? I just feel like that may be important.

The nuclear option should be first strike nuclear weapons.

As much as I have no animus toward the Ukraine, your solution is total human annihilation if they are invaded.  I guess everyone being dead is a small price to pay so that no one invades.

Nuclear deterrence works.

*cough* for people very very very far away,

But don't engage with AmbassadorPaintthinner. You're not gonna have a good time.

Besides, what's the point of having them if we don't use them?  Right?


Do you want millions of dead Europeans or to waste millions in tax dollars?

I AM A MAN OF ACTION.

Not thinking.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cutting them off hurt pretty bad, subby. Not to mention the loss of crucial fuel lines from Europe. If it goes hot it will be interesting to see what MAGAworld does. I hear the Fins are making noise that they are ready. They don't want NATO membership I believe, as a defensive alliance means they are no longer neutral. They lost the Winter War but they kicked some serious ass while doing it.

Maybe we will get some cool new skins for World of Tanks!

Say, wasn't there a Clancy novel that started like this? His very first. Russia was very desperate for fuel after a separatist terrorist attack took out their plants. Then they invaded...Iceland? For some reason? It's been a while.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's a lot of options between " write a strongly worded statement herpaderp!" and full-blown war, dumbmitter.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, I wouldn't be really concerned about that if I were Russia.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: hammettman: Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?

The manner in which we exited that war is contributing to the present problem.


not even remotely.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anuran: Beats the hell out of TFG giving Putin complimentary rusty trombones, MAGASubby.


The current President gave Putin a virtual monopoly on NG for Europe.
Trump was nice to Putin.
Obama let Putin take the Crimea, shoot down a passenger jet, and assassinate dissidents abroad.
Bush let him take 1/3 of Georgia.

This is a shiatty situation.  We don't want war with Russia.  How we avoid that while still getting what we want is going to be difficult.  I don't envy Biden.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hopefully at least block off the Bosporus and the Danish straits, since both are fully controlled by NATO members, shut off pipelines from Russia, and essentially completely isolate Russia from the rest of the world aside from central Asia and China.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Cutting them off hurt pretty bad, subby. Not to mention the loss of crucial fuel lines from Europe. If it goes hot it will be interesting to see what MAGAworld does. I hear the Fins are making noise that they are ready. They don't want NATO membership I believe, as a defensive alliance means they are no longer neutral. They lost the Winter War but they kicked some serious ass while doing it.

Maybe we will get some cool new skins for World of Tanks!

Say, wasn't there a Clancy novel that started like this? His very first. Russia was very desperate for fuel after a separatist terrorist attack took out their plants. Then they invaded...Iceland? For some reason? It's been a while.


Red Storm Rising - was posted above.
Co wrote it with the guy who developed the Harpoon war game.
Basically, Russia invades Western Europe as a prelude to sweeping into the Mideast.  Grabbing Iceland is a special-ops kind of thing, to help shut down the Atlantic.  Short version, things go to shiat for the Russians in Europe, and they never get the Mideast part kicked off.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: hammettman: Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?

The manner in which we exited that war is contributing to the present problem.


Sure Jan.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hammettman: Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?


If we wait too long, people might start to like not being at war.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Yeah, I wouldn't be really concerned about that if I were Russia.


Maybe you think Russia is on Green Energy or something?
 
ryant123
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I believe the nuclear option at this point would be cutting them off from SWIFT.


No in this case the nuclear option is literally the nuclear option.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Hopefully at least block off the Bosporus and the Danish straits, since both are fully controlled by NATO members, shut off pipelines from Russia, and essentially completely isolate Russia from the rest of the world aside from central Asia and China.


The problem is that there is more than enough economy to support Russia's economy at their current level even if you take off just about every other player you think matters.  It's a bigger world than most American's believe it to be with more money moving around than ever.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once the world goes electric we can be done with the idiots in Russia.  They can sell us their nukes as their only source of income until the nukes are all gone, then they can go broke and starve.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Cutting them off hurt pretty bad, subby. Not to mention the loss of crucial fuel lines from Europe. If it goes hot it will be interesting to see what MAGAworld does. I hear the Fins are making noise that they are ready. They don't want NATO membership I believe, as a defensive alliance means they are no longer neutral. They lost the Winter War but they kicked some serious ass while doing it.

Maybe we will get some cool new skins for World of Tanks!

Say, wasn't there a Clancy novel that started like this? His very first. Russia was very desperate for fuel after a separatist terrorist attack took out their plants. Then they invaded...Iceland? For some reason? It's been a while.

Red Storm Rising - was posted above.
Co wrote it with the guy who developed the Harpoon war game.
Basically, Russia invades Western Europe as a prelude to sweeping into the Mideast.  Grabbing Iceland is a special-ops kind of thing, to help shut down the Atlantic.  Short version, things go to shiat for the Russians in Europe, and they never get the Mideast part kicked off.


That's it! It was long but enjoyable. Red October was great too...but then I read a few pages of Patriot Games and decided I didn't want to be a part of the Ryanverse.

I have an early draft script of Red October. Might be worth a read along with the movie this weekend.

We need more sub PC games.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why are we not undermining their government to egg on a revolution?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: anuran: Beats the hell out of TFG giving Putin complimentary rusty trombones, MAGASubby.

The current President gave Putin a virtual monopoly on NG for Europe.
Trump was nice to Putin.
Obama let Putin take the Crimea, shoot down a passenger jet, and assassinate dissidents abroad.
Bush let him take 1/3 of Georgia.


"

let" things happen in places not on US sovereign soil. 

/don't eat the paste
 
Felgraf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Cutting them off hurt pretty bad, subby. Not to mention the loss of crucial fuel lines from Europe. If it goes hot it will be interesting to see what MAGAworld does. I hear the Fins are making noise that they are ready. They don't want NATO membership I believe, as a defensive alliance means they are no longer neutral. They lost the Winter War but they kicked some serious ass while doing it.

Maybe we will get some cool new skins for World of Tanks!

Say, wasn't there a Clancy novel that started like this? His very first. Russia was very desperate for fuel after a separatist terrorist attack took out their plants. Then they invaded...Iceland? For some reason? It's been a while.


Uh the Finns are actually telling russia "you do not get to decide if we are in Nato or not", and are explicitly stating they're keeping their options open. (Second summary here https://yle.fi/news/3-12260313 ​)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The solution seems simple to me. Give Ukraine immediate NATO membership, move 100,000 NATO troops on the border with Russia, and station B-2 bombers with F-22's and F-35's in Ukraine ready to greet the Russians with modern technology they can't match.  Putin is following Adolph Hitlers playbook for the Sudatenland in the lead up to WW2.  Biden will probably sign a deal with Putin where after we let him take eastern Ukraine he promises not to invade anyone else.  I'm expecting Biden to hold up a document with Putins signature and declare to the media he has guaranteed peace in our time.  History repeats itself.  How can anyone not see where this is going?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: anuran: Beats the hell out of TFG giving Putin complimentary rusty trombones, MAGASubby.

The current President gave Putin a virtual monopoly on NG for Europe.


Europe's energy arrangements aren't the American President's to give or withhold.

Moreover, Russia doesn't have anything like a "virtual monopoly"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Great try with the "everything bad in the world is the fault of American Democraps" routine, though! Your commitment to BSABSVR is remarkable.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think freezing a bunch of bank accounts might get some gentlemen to strongly reconsider Vlad's Breathing card.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: hammettman: Just got out of one war, can't we wait until after spring training before you all demand that we enter another one?

The manner in which we exited that war is contributing to the present problem.


I see you read all the current American Enterprise Institute's encyclicals.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: TommyDeuce: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Cutting them off hurt pretty bad, subby. Not to mention the loss of crucial fuel lines from Europe. If it goes hot it will be interesting to see what MAGAworld does. I hear the Fins are making noise that they are ready. They don't want NATO membership I believe, as a defensive alliance means they are no longer neutral. They lost the Winter War but they kicked some serious ass while doing it.

Maybe we will get some cool new skins for World of Tanks!

Say, wasn't there a Clancy novel that started like this? His very first. Russia was very desperate for fuel after a separatist terrorist attack took out their plants. Then they invaded...Iceland? For some reason? It's been a while.

Red Storm Rising - was posted above.
Co wrote it with the guy who developed the Harpoon war game.
Basically, Russia invades Western Europe as a prelude to sweeping into the Mideast.  Grabbing Iceland is a special-ops kind of thing, to help shut down the Atlantic.  Short version, things go to shiat for the Russians in Europe, and they never get the Mideast part kicked off.

That's it! It was long but enjoyable. Red October was great too...but then I read a few pages of Patriot Games and decided I didn't want to be a part of the Ryanverse.

I have an early draft script of Red October. Might be worth a read along with the movie this weekend.

We need more sub PC games.


Various versions of Harpoon are good - not a sub sim, but a theater-wide battle simulator.  Most don't do a good accounting of supply issues, so you can exploit things like using a shiat-ton of PGM on every attack sortie, but if you can control those issues, and don't overwork baiting the "intelligent" opponent, it's a solid game.  Playing some of the "red side' scenarios can be a real challenge.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stay outta their business. If you want to do something, support the guerrilla uprisings once Putin rolls over them.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just cut all Russians, and any others with ties to Putin, off from SWIFT. Seize thier assets here and within any NATO countries. Then tell every nation in the world that we'll do the same to you if we catch you changing money with them. No need for us to go after Putin, his life will go from zero to pizdec in about 2.6 seconds after his sponsors get cut off from international banking.
 
