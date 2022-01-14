 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   Parents outraged after school suggests products can be purchased to tackle body image issues in middle school girls. [Consume]   (wtae.com) divider line
    Ashley Heun, girls' body image concerns, Southaven Middle School, Mississippi middle school's attempt  
916 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 9:59 AM



solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After taking some time to calm down and gather her thoughts, Heun took to Facebook to share her concerns. Other parents quickly chimed in, in agreement.

*sigh*

No. You go down to the school and find the asshole responsible and then call local news on them.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heun told CNN that eighth-grader Caroline had called the letter "stupid" and didn't understand its purpose.

Eighth graders call everything stupid.  Duh.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintain positive body image,"

An educator wrote that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, yeah.  The three R':  Readin' Ritin' and Reeling in a Man
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody there makes money off the body shaping clothes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

propasaurus: "We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintain positive body image,"

An educator wrote that.


Holy Jumping Horned Toads! That's incredible. I hope someone brought that up at whatever school meeting they had. I weep for the youth of America.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Times were more simple when I was an eighth grader, as long as you could wear a half shirt and a tight pair of highly cropped jean shorts, you were fine.

And that was just the boys, the girls accessorized.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
propasaurus:

Their MLM wrote it, they just adjusted some of the words based upon recommended wording from the MLM.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The letter, unfortunately, takes an unforeseen turn by offering my daughter SHAPEWEAR," Heun's email read. "If my daughter begged me for shapewear, I would tell her no.

Why aren't you purging?
You got yourself fat, you can get yourself thin
You're not fat, dear.  Now if you don't finish those Twinkies, you won't get any desert.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boojum2k:

MLM
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone else sitting back kind of amazed that today's dose of parental outrage over school administration's behavior was actually well-deserved?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'"Is your middle school daughter not hot enough? We can help!"
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Seemingly innocuous comments like, 'Are you sure you want a second serving?' can be brutal for a middle schooler," Fagell told CNN.


I almost wish I had that drilled into my head when I was younger. Trying to line that shiat out in your 30s when you haven't paid a single bit of attention to portion sizes or exercise is farking rough. I've been on the healthy train for years now, but goddamn was the wakeup call hard. An ounce of prevention and all that jazz...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bet I can guess who fully supports this becoming the law of the land
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you want to help body image issues...ban F-ing Instagram and Facebook.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Talk about not getting it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Salmon:

Hi 80s kid, 90s kid here.

Ripped jeans, t shirt and flannel for the burbs

Baggy pants, over sized T's and starter jackets for the city

Polo shirts and khaki pants for the preppies.

Camo for the Hicks
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintain positive body image,"

Maintain positive body image...by using products to force their bodies to conform to society's ideas of attractiveness. Wow, so helpful. What's next? Goody bags with laxatives, makeup, and vouchers for plastic surgery?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Anyone else sitting back kind of amazed that today's dose of parental outrage over school administration's behavior was actually well-deserved?


Sometimes I wonder if people would send less stupid stuff if it was read out loud to them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In my day the solution was to mercilessly mock the fat kids until they either killed themselves or lost weight through the development of an eating disorder.

And you know what? They thanked us for it later.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RogermcAllen:

Gotta think about monsento, Adm and cargell first.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dothemath:

Well some of them couldn't thank you, but....
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Instead of outrage over things that are often out of our control and/or demand that others change, how about we teach our daughters (and sons) some resiliency, and the reason why it's called "self" esteem?

/I'll meet you at the pillory
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.


There's a fine line anymore to walk when you're talking about weight and health and these people jumped in their car and floored it right past that, but even reasonable conversation about diet and exercise will get you in the weeds with people getting upset.

I'm not providing any answers, I have none.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We could encourage kids to be more accepting and comfortable with themselves. No? Better luck next time, uggos.

As someone who spent his teenage years not conventionally attractive, I keep hoping for some evolution on this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Salmon:

Hi 80s kid, 90s kid here.

Ripped jeans, t shirt and flannel for the burbs

Baggy pants, over sized T's and starter jackets for the city

Polo shirts and khaki pants for the preppies.

Camo for the Hicks


jees, Aural - I think your 90s look describes any current mall visit here in Calgary.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.


That was one of the options they were seeking permission from the parents for.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sexist Advertising
Youtube oOlJ_jCLHmo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: RogermcAllen: The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.

There's a fine line anymore to walk when you're talking about weight and health and these people jumped in their car and floored it right past that, but even reasonable conversation about diet and exercise will get you in the weeds with people getting upset.

I'm not providing any answers, I have none.


The solution, obviously, is to "shoot the hostage"...

/ the actual solution is just not play the game.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: RogermcAllen: The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.

There's a fine line anymore to walk when you're talking about weight and health and these people jumped in their car and floored it right past that, but even reasonable conversation about diet and exercise will get you in the weeds with people getting upset.

I'm not providing any answers, I have none.


It's really easy to push middle school girls into anorexia and bulimia.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mississippi. I'm surprised that barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen isn't the goal they're aiming for.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can understand a school introducing a more robust phys ed and having nutrition as a regular part of health education.

The body shape wear is so far from farking reason it overshot the moon and is floating next to that stupid Tesla Musk put into space.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You don't want to get a girl home and unwrap her to find out there is more to her
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The point of the body image conversation isn't to make everyone the same shape, it's to have them accept themselves and others, regardless of shape.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you can't beat'em, join'em.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: In my day the solution was to mercilessly mock the fat kids until they either killed themselves or lost weight through the development of an eating disorder.

And you know what? They thanked us for it later.


And this is why there are no fat people in your generation today. Thank you for your service.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As far as her advice to parents, teachers or caregivers, Fagell notes, "Make sure everything is in alignment. From what you're saying to them, how you're talking about yourself, and don't label food as good or bad."

Do not trust the leftovers in this woman's fridge!
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm surprised nobody proposed an obvious, time tested solution: get everyone smoking again.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I'm surprised nobody proposed an obvious, time tested solution: get everyone smoking again.


That plan is a lot more expensive now without the CIA flooding the market to keep prices down.

Oh, you meant cigarettes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The biggest problem with this is that the "solution" is shapewear rather than a critical conversation about diet and exercise.


that is not allowed.  seriously.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The issue isn't they wrote the letter, the issue is they implied their precious gift to the world wasn't perfect.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Algebrat: astelmaszek: I'm surprised nobody proposed an obvious, time tested solution: get everyone smoking again.

That plan is a lot more expensive now without the CIA flooding the market to keep prices down.

Oh, you meant cigarettes.


Been a while for me, but have the prices really gone up that much? For a long time, it seemed like cocaine was getting less expensive each year.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, article not about Girl Scout cookies?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow. For once, I feel like the advertisement adds some real quality to the article.
 
