 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   Does he at least get an E for effort?   (news10.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 8:35 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like when I was a small child and I couldn't understand why I couldn't draw things quite as well as they were printed on my activity worksheet.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'd think the guy would have at least used a ruler and a dark enough marker to draw the lines. That might have worked if he was only worried it being noticed from passing cars.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Amateurs

Texas temporary tag fraud

This is why I could never be a successful criminal.  I could never think up a scheme like this.

Oh yeah....the photo of "Freeman Auto Sales" in the article?  I'm pretty sure I've been to that repair shop to do programming.  It's pretty much a shiathole.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SummerOf69: You'd think the guy would have at least used a ruler and a dark enough marker to draw the lines. That might have worked if he was only worried it being noticed from passing cars.


He probably got pulled over for speeding since he figured no one could notice his sticker was fake if he was always doing 80
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olderbudnoweiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now I wanna see his fake vaccination card for further lulz.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.