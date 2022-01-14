 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   UFO researcher is not saying that 'ancient aliens' are alive and living in Antarctica, but aliens are alive and living in Antarctica (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy that built my hotrod was an alien

that explains the fuzzy dice
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So really, at the end was Keith David or Kurt Russel The Thing or were they both (which wouldn't really make sense) or were they both still human and froze to death?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The worst result of this timeline is that Cliff Burton prevents the end.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I see a penis drawn on a partial stick man
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I found a google earth image of something I don't understand, it HAS to be aliens.

Idiots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

On an unrelated note, Dave Beckhams kid looks like a mongoloid.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Old abandon research site? It's Aliens!
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Besides the Yautja holding that xenomorph queen down there, what else?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I tell you what... I believe it's possible that an antarctic site could be isolated enough that anything that survived a meteor trip from ejection at its origin, through space, and finally through impact on Earth might just be frozen down there and waiting to be discovered.

Unlikely as all hell, and even less likely we'd find it, but possible.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better check to see if they have appendices or not.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
same location on google earth. looks completely different


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unsung_Hero: I tell you what... I believe it's possible that an antarctic site could be isolated enough that anything that survived a meteor trip from ejection at its origin, through space, and finally through impact on Earth might just be frozen down there and waiting to be discovered.

Unlikely as all hell, and even less likely we'd find it, but possible.


Yeah, I'm not one of those arrogant humans who think that we're the only intelligent life in the universe. Nor am I one of those arrogant humans who assumes that civilization has to proceed exactly as OURS did.

But this, like usual, is just someone making a lot of assumptions and claiming them as hard, cold fact. If we're going to find an old alien spacecraft or facility, either the Amazon jungle or Antarctica make sense, but this doesn't look "mysterious" to me, we have research facilities there, and a whole bunch of nothing else. It's probably just that. And how does he know it's "Scientists and the military" making these excavations? Do we see uniforms in the Google Earth image?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x695]
On an unrelated note, Dave Beckhams kid looks like a mongoloid.


Given how fark is so thoroughly PC I can see you getting banned; at the very least your post should be censored.  At least given how they rule all the other times.  In any event, you owe the Mongolians an apology.
 
