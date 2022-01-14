 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas considers car trunks acceptable places to store your children   (cnn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car trunks are no worse than pickup truck and station wagon beds.

One should not carry people in trunks as they're not secured during vehicle accidents. But, that factor isn't taken for granted under the laws currently.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be honest. The idea was idiotic, and irresponsible, but the charges always sounded like overkill. It just sounds like a bad idea a parent comes up with in the heat of the moment to solve the problem, without considering the ramifications.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn-near every parent on a road-trip has considered this.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you COULD JUST WEAR A MASK! My god, I know you don't want to believe it's a real virus, but if you're going for testing, you're already halfway there. Just put a mask on for the 10 minute drive.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luggage racks still okay too?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are six members of the SCROTUS who will gladly side with COVID as soon as Texas determines it was an pregnant woman who put the child in the trunk.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Luggage racks still okay too?


If they're in a doggy carrier, yes, Mittens.  But you gotta stop at some point and wash out the carrier.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Let's be honest. The idea was idiotic, and irresponsible, but the charges always sounded like overkill. It just sounds like a bad idea a parent comes up with in the heat of the moment to solve the problem, without considering the ramifications.


Well, you should consider the ramifications before you carry a kid in the trunk.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Luggage racks still okay too?


Clark is that you?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Car trunks are no worse better than pickup truck and station wagon beds.

One should not carry people in trunks as they're not secured during vehicle accidents. But, that factor isn't taken for granted under the laws currently.


Fixed for the proper word that was needed.  TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: Somaticasual: Let's be honest. The idea was idiotic, and irresponsible, but the charges always sounded like overkill. It just sounds like a bad idea a parent comes up with in the heat of the moment to solve the problem, without considering the ramifications.

Well, you should consider the ramifications before you carry a kid in the trunk.


Now, Think about that decision from the viewpoint of a stressed-out parent, a teacher nonetheless, facing a panic about a kiddo that may have covid. Is your viewpoint the same as a well-rested, level-headed version of yourself?

Again, 100% agreed that it's a bad decision. It's just easier to understand making the mistake in her circumstances.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid was 13. It's not like she chucked a toddler in the trunk and forgot... all... about...

Gotta go.
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is good enough for a Trunk Monkey it is good enough for a toddler of terror
 
pacmanner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I remember my grandpa used to put us in the trunk so he would not have to pay full price at the drive-in.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was a lot more convenient until they mandated those "trunk release lever" things.

Damn big government overreach.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pacmanner: I remember my grandpa used to put us in the trunk so he would not have to pay full price at the drive-in.


I was actually excited to do that as a kid.

One of the rare times I had parental consent to break the law.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elder abuse laws to be under review in 30-40 years
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've ridden in a car trunk with another person with no Ill effect.  It was the 70's, I think the car was a delta 88. Could've fit a 3rd person.   Rode in the trunk so we weren't charged admission at the drive-in movie.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Elder abuse laws to be under review in 30-40 years


Texas governor official current position:

"Better a dead grandpa or grandma than have a bar owner suffer during a plague."
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended


Exactly. Trunks are crumple zones.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People are so sensitive these days.  Mom used to always make us ride back here
preview.redd.itView Full Size

But only with the seats down so she didn't have to hear us
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They still make cars with a trunk?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: AirForceVet: Car trunks are no worse better than pickup truck and station wagon beds.

One should not carry people in trunks as they're not secured during vehicle accidents. But, that factor isn't taken for granted under the laws currently.

Fixed for the proper word that was needed.  TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.


Or, what if there was a nuclear war? What then? Won't somebody please think of the children?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Chief Superintendent Lookout: AirForceVet: Car trunks are no worse better than pickup truck and station wagon beds.

One should not carry people in trunks as they're not secured during vehicle accidents. But, that factor isn't taken for granted under the laws currently.

Fixed for the proper word that was needed.  TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.

Or, what if there was a nuclear war? What then? Won't somebody please think of the children?


More comfortable to be a ghoul kid in a car trunk or a refrigerator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks at pic...

Unsurprising.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent most of my childhood riding around in the back of one pickup or another.

A trunks gotta be safer than that.

THis is one of those things that sounds way worse than it is.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: AirForceVet: Car trunks are no worse better than pickup truck and station wagon beds.

One should not carry people in trunks as they're not secured during vehicle accidents. But, that factor isn't taken for granted under the laws currently.

Fixed for the proper word that was needed.  TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.


This is absolutely correct. Open cargo beds are not ideal for humans, but closed cargo areas, such as trunks are much worse.

With a pickup you have multiple options for injury/death. Ejection leading to collision with other objects. The vehicle rolling over and crushing you, etc.

Car trunks are worse because there is a crush zone of about 11" that fuel cells must be contained within in order to prevent rupturing. A human is within that crush zone and subject to death. At least with a truck bed you have possibility of being ejected away from the collision. That's more if a fighting chance than a trunk lid and rear seat reinforcement that keeps you tidily in place while the steel of the crumple zone around you transforms into a compacting meat grinder.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: I spent most of my childhood riding around in the back of one pickup or another.

A trunks gotta be safer than that.

THis is one of those things that sounds way worse than it is.


As an 80s kid, I think that was quasi-legal at the time.  My dad was a landscaper, so his passenger seat was filled with leaf blowers, chainsaw, etc... So I got tossed in the truck bed, but he would tell me to keep my head down to not be seen.

/My god, how did I make it to 40.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As an 80s kid, I think that was quasi-legal at the time.  My dad was a landscaper, so his passenger seat was filled with leaf blowers, chainsaw, etc... So I got tossed in the truck bed, but he would tell me to keep my head down to not be seen.


Nobody ever even told me to hide, I think it was legal.
But I grew up in far West Texas so some laws were more like suggestions.
 
Whar'sMuhWhiskey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Madman drummers bummers: Luggage racks still okay too?


If they're in a doggy carrier, yes, Mittens.  But you gotta stop at some point and wash out the carrier.

Or just run through a car wash......carrier and kids clean as a whistle and blown dry in one shot
 
pwkpete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Luggage racks still okay too?


Only if you use cargo straps to hold the kids down
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Chief Superintendent Lookout: TFA doesn't specify what kind of car she was driving, but let's consider what could have happened had the vehicle been rear-ended in a collision.

[i.pinimg.com image 800x367]


In the late 70s my uncle had one of these, I managed to score a ride a couple of times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobotSpider: Or, you COULD JUST WEAR A MASK! My god, I know you don't want to believe it's a real virus, but if you're going for testing, you're already halfway there. Just put a mask on for the 10 minute drive.


And open the windows ventilation

This is winter in Texas, not Minnesota
 
