 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   You've heard of the phrase "death warmed up"? That's now official Australian health policy if you order an ambulance   (abc.net.au) divider line
13
    More: Sick, Paramedic, Emergency medical services, Ambulance, Emergency medical technician, Death, Triage, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, whole lot of new measures  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 1:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the plus side at least she wasn't charged $1000 for the ambulance that she would have been in America.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: On the plus side at least she wasn't charged $1000 for the ambulance that she would have been in America.


Well she never got the ambulance ride so she wouldn't have been charged in America either.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. the Germans are so efficient and Austria has shiat like this going on.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Walker: On the plus side at least she wasn't charged $1000 for the ambulance that she would have been in America.

Well she never got the ambulance ride so she wouldn't have been charged in America either.


Oh you sweet summer child.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The expression is "death warmed over."  Not up.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of "death warmed over" but not "death warmed up." So... What does that idiom mean?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Walker: On the plus side at least she wasn't charged $1000 for the ambulance that she would have been in America.

Well she never got the ambulance ride so she wouldn't have been charged in America either.


Not necessarily. I have friends who got billed a trip fee when they declined medical services. I think the responding police gave them her name and address.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I've heard of "death warmed over" but not "death warmed up." So... What does that idiom mean?


[i.pinimg.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've never heard the idiom "death warmed up", but in colder climes, if EMS brings in a corpsicle to the Emergency Department, resuscuitation efforts will not be deemed futile while the patient is still hypothermic, because there is a chance that the reason you can't restart the meat-pump in the thorax with electricity and chemicals is because it's too cold.

Thus, the adage taught to medical students and Emergency Medicine residents that "You're not dead until you're *warm* and dead."
 
Randrew
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I've heard of "death warmed over" but not "death warmed up." So... What does that idiom mean?

[i.pinimg.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


The connotation I get is like it's worse than new death - it's old death warmed up to be used again.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Randrew: Bennie Crabtree: I've heard of "death warmed over" but not "death warmed up." So... What does that idiom mean?

[i.pinimg.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

The connotation I get is like it's worse than new death - it's old death warmed up to be used again.


Well, doctors say you ain't dead 'til you're warm and dead so ...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
place your death face down on a microwave-suitable plate
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Thus, the adage taught to medical students and Emergency Medicine residents that "You're not dead until you're *warm* and dead."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: On the plus side at least she wasn't charged $1000 for the ambulance that she would have been in America.


I think my neighbor was only charged $200 when her husband died and the ambulance showed up 30+ minutes later, after stopping at the wrong house first.

They had not come from the station that was 4 blocks away, because it was a weekend, and they didn't have enough volunteers working to run the call.

And the guy who died had been a former town commissioner until the year before, and when he stepped down, the commission was replaced by two volunteer fire fighters and a professional EMT.... Who had just given $75k to the fire department that didn't run the call.

Would've also been nice if the EMTs who had shown up bothered taking over from the daughter who was still doing single person CPR, but I guess they didn't want to have to dirty their BVM or something

/it might've been more, and the insurance stuck her for the $200 deductible
//still sucks when you're grieving to then get a bill on top of it
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.