(CBS Baltimore) The most powerful gang in Baltimore was the Gun Trace Task Force of the Baltimore City Police Department. Here's an idependent investigation and report on how criminal they were
    News, Police, Baltimore, Federal Bureau of Investigation, former BPD officers, Baltimore Police Department, final report, Crime  
To Serve and Protect... the guns
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This Tweet in the thread provides the most telling -- and most disturbing -- statement in the entire thing:

"The federal investigation that brought down the GTTF members-and subsequently the group of officers in Gladstone's orbit-was the result of happenstance and luck, and not the proper functioning of BPD's accountability system."

So, basically, this criminal operation that was operating with impunity would have never been caught if it hadn't been for two county police departments finding a tracking device on a suspect's car that they couldn't explain that resulted in a referral to the FBI.

But we're supposed to believe that police departments around the country don't need to be aggressively monitored by outside agencies, and that their internal investigative departments are sufficient to the tasks. Because, you know, this criminal organization within the Baltimore police department only existed in Baltimore, and it would be ludicrous to believe that similar groups are operating with similar impunity all over the country. It's just one or two bad apples, after all.
 
Omar..."Oh Indeed."
 
Is anyone surprised?
 
It's refreshing to see a FBI investigation go into FAFO rather than Ain't Nothing Gonna Happen.
 
Based on the name alone, I'm guessing at least as corrupt as the CRASH unit of Rampart infamy in Los Angeles?
 
"None of these officers' colleagues reported any of them to [Internal Affairs] or the FBI," the report said. "None of the complaints against the corrupt officers that were filed by their victims were taken seriously by IA or the corrupt officers themselves."


So... every police department ever.
 
Somebody found the notes on their criminal conspiracy.
 
FTFA "The report identified "persistent weaknesses in supervision and accountability" in the department, including supervisors who "cultivated plausible deniability for the actions of their unit members" and supervisors who feared addressing misconduct would "diminish the productivity of their units, earn them enemies within their squads and more broadly within BPD, and create obstacles to their own future promotion."

Thin Blue Line indeed.......the above quote should be in the dictionary.  ACAB
 
Baltimore is rotten to the core.
 
I'll bet it was the falsifying overtime that really did them in.
 
RIP Prop Joe
 
sprgrss: Baltimore is rotten to the core.


Apple Core
Youtube ds3juU94LsY


Who's your friend?
 
Was the obvious tag in prison due to planted evidence or was it executed by this cop scum?
 
Fta: We can burn off the stink of this horrific scandal only through the use of the disinfectant of full disclosure," said Davis.

Did this guy learn to speak by watching Megamind?
 
"None of these officers' colleagues reported any of them to [Internal Affairs] or the FBI," the report said. "None of the complaints against the corrupt officers that were filed by their victims were taken seriously by IA or the corrupt officers themselves."

The report identified "persistent weaknesses in supervision and accountability" in the department, including supervisors who "cultivated plausible deniability for the actions of their unit members" and supervisors who feared addressing misconduct would "diminish the productivity of their units, earn them enemies within their squads and more broadly within BPD, and create obstacles to their own future promotion."

Additionally, Baltimore police officers maintain an "us vs. them" mentality, "which served as a justification for BPD members to engage in misconduct when dealing with suspects believed to be involved in and profiting from criminal activities," the report said.


Man I feel like I could save this, edit a couple parts to change the name for the next corrupt PD story, and it'll be totally accurate.  It's almost like giving people authority and then relying on them to oversee themselves is a bad idea that has lead to a shiatload of corruption.
 
Leroy Jenkins convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence?  That explains a lot.
 
"We've investigated ourselves, and we've found that... wait, what? We did something wrong?"
 
Police shouldn't be investigating themselves.  This is why.
 
Pocket Ninja: This Tweet in the thread provides the most telling -- and most disturbing -- statement in the entire thing:

"The federal investigation that brought down the GTTF members-and subsequently the group of officers in Gladstone's orbit-was the result of happenstance and luck, and not the proper functioning of BPD's accountability system."

So, basically, this criminal operation that was operating with impunity would have never been caught if it hadn't been for two county police departments finding a tracking device on a suspect's car that they couldn't explain that resulted in a referral to the FBI.

But we're supposed to believe that police departments around the country don't need to be aggressively monitored by outside agencies, and that their internal investigative departments are sufficient to the tasks. Because, you know, this criminal organization within the Baltimore police department only existed in Baltimore, and it would be ludicrous to believe that similar groups are operating with similar impunity all over the country. It's just one or two bad apples, after all.


One rotten apple spoils the whole barrel. People like to believe that saying means that apple isn't representative of the whole. They're lying to themselves; that one rotten apple just scratches the surface of what is nothing but rotting all the way down to the bottom.
 
Gyrfalcon: Based on the name alone, I'm guessing at least as corrupt as the CRASH unit of Rampart infamy in Los Angeles?


A Rampart officer, also one the le "LAPD 44" with the most complaints of violence, moved to Santa Rosa when I lived there. My own interaction with the SRPD suggest a criminalized street gang, like when a small town has a big city gangbanger move in and organize the smalltime troublemakers into a militarized criminal collective.

He retired and does consultation work proudly announcing his Rampart background.
 
Ah, I miss the days of proper journalism like this seems to be.  Not the random op-eds, tweets, rumor reporting, sponsored content, political narrative disguised as news or spin, etc.

/didn't get all the way through TFA so political spin might be in there later though
 
