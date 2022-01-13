 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida substitute teacher appears to have missed "Don't call the students and the principal the N-word day"   (tampabay.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she's literally a Karen.
 
HOPWhiteyFord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course her name is Karen.

How do people like this still get hired? Is the labor shortage so severe that we are scraping the bottom of the barrel to teach kids?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Michael Richards does not approve.

Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lutz.  Says it all
 
toast28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A high-school diploma and a clean(-ish) criminal record are all the qualifications you need
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're literally hiring parents as substitute teachers now with no experience.

Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen Boettge, 59, of Lutz, was reported by several students at Lealman Innovation Academy for yelling the word in class on Wednesday.

AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Have been for decades.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did you just warp here from 2018?

You might want to sit down. It got worse.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A school district in Texas is calling on parents to ditch their day jobs and work as substitute teachers as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

Any parents considering the move would need to pass a criminal background check and complete an orientation. But if they're known to school officials and come recommended, the district may waive a required minimum of at least 30 college hours, the station reported.

"Is it better to have someone who didn't have the 30 college hours in the classroom teaching, or otherwise having those kids stay home?" district spokesperson Tim Savoy said. "We think that it's better to have them in school."

LOL

No experience? Come teach our kids. Yell racial slurs at them if you want. It's not like you were trained not to.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooowhoa

Can U Lend A Nigga A Pencil
Youtube 3WiYt7gAySw
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kansas has temporarily dropped their requirements to:
18 years old
High School diploma
Pass a background check
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just jumped on mah desk, pointed to the minority student and said "The student was a-nearer, consarned it! Tried to time it with the class bell 'n ev'r'ting, consarned it."
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she try to teach them that racism is a thing? No? Then what's the problem?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's nothing new.  My sister had no teaching experience and was a substitute.

It was amusing when she compared herself to my then-girlfriend, an actual teacher with a doctorate in education.  And my sister's name is Karen, lol.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you really need training to know that calling kids attractive and successful is a bad idea?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm half way through year thirty-four in the classroom. Been there, done it, seen it with parents, students, fellow teachers, administrators and district employees. Two must haves to survive this long are 1. a filter 2. extreme patience. Today's "parents" are quite "special". Because of this, the district I work for no longer requires phone calls to parents. E-mail only.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Substitutes were barely useful employees in the Before Times.  Currently, the pickings have become even slimmer.  Used to be I avoided taking too many days off out of simple professionalism.  Now it's also partially because I have zero farking idea what kind of incompetence is going to find it's way into my classroom.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before Desantis puts her in charge of the school systems?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He just did it for the Lutz?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boettge was hired to substitute in Pinellas schools on July 1. She had worked in several schools without incident, "until now," Mascareñas said.

How much do you want to bet that those schools weren't schools "where about 75 percent of the students are Black" ?
 
indylaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's part of the new program to promote Critical Of Race Theory.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yes. This isn't Finland, it's Florida
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So now it's down to "Anything to keep schools open! Anything anything ANYTHING!!!!"

In another week they'll be out of unemployed Klansmen's daughters and unregistered pedophiles, then what? Pay the 5th grade to teach the 1st grade till lunch?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yeah, Bob Sagat also died. Sorry to be the one that had to break it to you. A couple others things happened, but nothing that really sticks out in my memory right now.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will all be blamed on some medicine she is on, because we all know she never uses this word in privatee.
 
Headso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
By the headline I'm thinking oh it was probably a younger black guy substitute that was being too casual around some teenagers and this is some clickbait then you open the article and the first line is "A white substitute teacher is out of a job after repeatedly using a racial slur..."what a maniac.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It's Flordiduh. Their top-notch teachers are scraping-the-barrel-bottom quality in civilized places.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Six funnies, it's heartwarming to see that so many know of the legend of Rex Kramer Danger Seeker

/Surprisingly 'not' a Samuel L Bronkowitz production
 
HOPWhiteyFord
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I'm in Connecticut, we haven't repealed the minimum of a bachelor's degree yet for substitutes, but now that schools are being cancelled due to lack of teachers i guess it is a matter of time.
I forget how third world red states are.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If superintelligent cyborgs haven't been invented, use people from the neighborhood!"

/Alas, we had to go with the second one.
 
Applied Science
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Upon a little digging, this same woman has been acused in the past of running a daycare where she allegedly allowed her adult son to be inappropriate with children. She shouldn't be allowed near kids for a variety of reasons.
 
telejester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes keepin' it real goes wrong.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Substitute teachers are literally just babysitters.  You need no degree, as long as you have a pulse you can be a substitute.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would like to extend this laurel wreath and a hearty handshake to our new..........
Sheriff!
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Here in CA you have to pass the Cbest. It was a pretty grueling 4-hour, 3-part exam. I took it years ago, so I qualify, but then they went to a first-served system online for jobs and I didn't want to sit around every morning like a dog waiting for a treat, then have to compete online at 4:00 AM for dregs.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The professionals are fleeing the environment because it's not worth it.  What kind of amateurs do you think are lining up to spend days at a time in confined spaces with dozens of petri dishes during a pandemic?

If they're not almost exclusively anti-vaxxer types, I'd be surprised.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a Master's in Education. I've been out of teaching for ten years. It wouldn't take much to get me back in the classroom; At any point you could start treating teachers with respect. The last teaching positions I applied for asked me to leave my MEd off my resume. So they would have to pay me. Seriously. I told them to pound sand and it was the best decision I've made. So yes, try treating people better and you'll be amazed.
 
