(CTV News)   Prendre notre tour, c'est un paddlin '. regardant par la fenêtre, c'est un paddlin '. à partir de mes sandales, c'est un paddlin '   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Sad, School, Education, Teacher, case of low personnel, Public health, contingency plan, Quebec's education ministry, school network  
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/may be a little on the nose
//although, I'm not super familiar with Quebecquois stereotypes
///trois, tabernac!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whats that translated to American?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: Whats that translated to American?


You want me to do what? Mah freedums!! I'll see you in court!

just guessing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cman: Whats that translated to American?


'I'm gunna whoop yore ass.'
 
