(NYPost)   Pig heart transplant recipient was convicted of assault, acquitted of attempted murder in 1988, paralyzing victim who later died of medical complications at age 41   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Organ transplant, Heart, Crime, Violence, David Bennett, Organ, Heart transplantation, brutal attack  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The hospital is not where I want a bunch of guys debating the moral value of my life. Just generally speaking it would make ethical sense to keep moral judgements about a person's life, directly relevant to the medical questions at hand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well he has been given a second chance redeeming himself. What he does with the opportunity is nobody else's bidness.

/medical science still advances even if he continues to be a choad
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they gave a pig heart to a guy who's always been a pig at heart. Sounds like they were trying to avoid incompatibility issues.

Who could have a problem with that?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How white of him.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: The hospital is not where I want a bunch of guys debating the moral value of my life.


I agree with that.

Someone well before it got to be the hospital's decision on who was eligible could have said, quietly or loudly, "you know what? F*ck this guy."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all, folks.
 
honk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So? They've always experimented on animals before human trials.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn, they shouldn't have given him that pig heart, it made him act like an actual pig, like those 50s sci-fi movies foretold.
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So we're doing medical experimentation on convicts then?

Also, it was 32 years ago. The guy has apparently not been in trouble since then; I think he's worthy of being considered a reasonable member of society at this point.

On the other hand,

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-​v​a/2022/01/13/pig-heart-transplant-stab​bing-david-bennett/

In interviews immediately after the historic nine-hour surgery, Bennett's doctors said they proposed the experimental procedure after their hospital, and others, deemed Bennett ineligible for a normal human heart transplant.
Bartley Griffith, who performed the surgery, told reporters the patient's condition - heart failure and an irregular heartbeat - made Bennett ineligible.

His son David Bennett Jr., who works as a physical therapist in North Carolina, also said several hospitals had declined to accept his father onto the waiting list because he had failed in the past to follow doctors' orders and attend follow-up visits. He also didn't take his medication consistently.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just what is the point of ...whatever? Are they going to reclaim/reverse the transplant.
Just STFU and move on, what's done is done.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I believe that one of the factors in choosing this man was that he was going to die soon otherwise so there was nothing to lose if the transplant fails. I don't know if there was another candidate nearby that fit that requirement.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The dude was a scumbag so they decided to experiment on him. Who cares. This article would have a totally different tone if it was little Timmy who always made his bed and did his homework, then the pig heart failed and the doctors got trashed around the globe
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad person gets transplant. Then there's the reverse: person who gets transplant turns out to be bad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, I take issue with the idea that this pig heart should have "gone to a deserving recipient" as if we have a shortage of pigs in this country. If it turns out that using pig hearts as transplant substitutes for human hearts is viable, I have no problem imagining that we'll start raising pigs for the express purpose of being killed to harvest their hearts.

And it could be viable; I know intimately well that they can already use pig (and cow) heart valves to replace human heart valves.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: Lambskincoat: The hospital is not where I want a bunch of guys debating the moral value of my life.

I agree with that.

Someone well before it got to be the hospital's decision on who was eligible could have said, quietly or loudly, "you know what? F*ck this guy."


Maybe they did say Fark this guy.

It's an experimental procedure and there was no guarantee he would live more than a few days, or even survive the procedure. Who better to experiment on than a douchebag.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coals to Newcastle.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, you gotta start somewhere.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pigs have been gene spliced with human DNA to make the organs more compatible.  So there's more reason to be sorry for the death of our cousin porky than when this guy dies.
Hearts and minds, they knew what they were doing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess they can take comfort when the dude dies within the next six months?

I don't expect the first recipient of this transplanted pig heart to have a long life expectancy.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was an experimental surgery, not a "new lease on life" for this guy. There was a decent chance of an acute rejection on the operating table. He volunteered to be a Guinea pig. He is still in the hospital and who knows when/if he'll get out. I understand people being frustrated if he'd actually gotten a human heart but that's not what happened.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Medical experiment with no established guarantee of success. Possibility of organ failure or rejection.

He's furthering science without the potential sacrifice of a (possibly objectively) better person.

The success will be used to create more viable hearts for transplant to patients in need.

I'm not seeing the downside, here.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just wait till this reporter finds out how many surgeries we regularly perform on prisoners with life sentences and such.

Always get a kick out of the prison guards stationed outside the OR room, even when the prisoner is sedated and strapped to the table.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dude was convicted by a jury and sentenced.  He's been punished, and it's been 30 years, why I'm this country we make convicts carry a scarlet letter is beyond me.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I guess they chose the right donor animal.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The hospital is not where I want a bunch of guys debating the moral value of my life. Just generally speaking it would make ethical sense to keep moral judgements about a person's life, directly relevant to the medical questions at hand.


Unless they are plague rats, right?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. He will serve a purpose from now on, instead of stealing oxygen.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this kosher?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Hippocratic," more like hypocritic oath, AMIRITE?!
 
