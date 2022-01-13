 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   "This picture is stumping most men: Do you know what the item is?" Or better yet, why is this considered news?   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
44
•       •       •

44 Comments
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a T bone-stake.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
HD antenna for a cell phone duh
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's a buttfor.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Aww. It's a pogo stick for a mouse. Cute.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dummies, that's a joystasis. If you hold it right, it stops you from suffering from potentially bad decisions.

/am I wrong?
//uterine bling!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is it a G-Spot?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Spring and damper for RC aircraft landing gear. Do some damn research!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's got to be the world's hugest fuel metering needle. I'm guessing the NOx mixture was too rich and the manifold probably landed a quarter mile away.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: It's a buttfor.


It's always "a" buttfor.  It's never "your" buttfor.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Is it a G-Spot?


No, no. There's a picture of it. It actually exists.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why the hell did you take the flux capacitor out of its lead-lined casing?

Great Scott!
 
hsburns30 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does this represent her choice of where to go to dinner?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's an anchor for a ship in a bottle.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mouse-sized motorcycle handlebars.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I knew it was an IUD as soon as I saw it.

I am not interested in female anatomy.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why is this considered news?

It's not news, it's Fark.

/And farking with fewer consequences
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).


Well, I thought, "WtF, why would someone bronze one of those?" so technically, I lost.

/I always thought they were, like, Teflon or Delrin or something
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the brand Kevin Costner uses on Yellowstone.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).


Plenty of women I know swear by the newer ones.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most men know what an IUD is FOR. They don't know what it looks like, because honestly, it's irrelevant to their lives.

Funny story : I had a friend that was a lesbian until she was 25, when she realized she was actually bi. Hence, for a girl that age, she was quite innocent regarding all things birth-control.
When she got into a stable realationship, she decided to get an IUD. Before going to her ob-gyn, she had to get the device at her pharmacy, and it came in a box that was as long as her forearm. She almost got a panic attack until she realize the actual device was actually much shorter.
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obviously it's the grappling hook from a Lara Croft action figure
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school health class was amazingly progressive for its time and would probably have opened the school up to a thousand lawsuits these days. One of the teaching aids was a mobile made of all the IUDs then on the market. Even the scary Dalkon Shield.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).


Plenty of women I know swear by the newer ones.


BY GRABTHAR'S IUD,
BY THE COILS OF WARVAN,
YOU SHALL BE AVENGED!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: //uterine bling!


NuvaBling - SNL
Youtube P8WL79XHmDg
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billix0: obviously it's the grappling hook from a Lara Croft action figure


Or GI Joe. Think it is a Scarlett or Lady Jaye accessory
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).


Knew what it was the second I saw the image. My wife went to have hers removed only to told that it had become embedded. The surgical removal was $3,000 and she got to keep the device as a souvenir. I think we have it taped to a page in a nonsensical notebook covering our adventures in life together. Worth it for the baby girl I got out of the deal.

Wife did like that her periods and cramping were next to nil while this hook thing was inside her. However, she'd never suggest anyone get it because of her embedded wall experience.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: ThomasPaineTrain: It's a buttfor.

It's always "a" buttfor.  It's never "your" buttfor.


Right. Never imply ownership of the "a buttfor".
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: anuran: kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).

Plenty of women I know swear by the newer ones.


BY GRABTHAR'S IUD,
BY THE COILS OF WARVAN,
YOU SHALL BE AVENGED!


By the Menses of Mirena and the Lusty Loop of Lippe I absurd thee, Jabiru, Leptoptilos, and Mycteria!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Aww. It's a pogo stick for a mouse. Cute.


The Party | The Young Ones | BBC Studios
Youtube wk5pO06BdSk
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's an I.E.D.
Get the bomb squad...
Run for cover...

...wait...

It's an I.U.D.
Get some disinfectant.
Sanitize... everything...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmmm, my first thought was a pendant for a necklace that's shaped like an IUD.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: kittyhas1000legs: It's a bad decision, and an unreliable form of birth control (from what I've heard from women at work).

Plenty of women I know swear by the newer ones.


The devices used to be shiat. But the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation poured money into research years ago and turned them into the most reliable form of birth control. I guess the pill might be more reliable, but the IUD is "set it and forget it."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w​o​nk/wp/2015/07/31/warren-buffetts-famil​y-secretly-funded-a-birth-control-revo​lution/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A grappling hook for a G.I. Joe action figure.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a bomb?

No, Dick for brains
 
shamen123
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Terrhawks logo didnt age well ....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An IUD.  Not as sexy as the Millennium Dalkon, though.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: It's a buttfor.


What's a buttfor?
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I recognized it in an instant. Not because I'm smart or woke to women's issues, but because the first time I saw one I was amazed that such a simple device could be effective. Was suspicious it would work. I mean, what if she's a gymnast, bounces around on a trampoline, sleeps on her side, elevates her legs with a medical condition? Wouldn't the fluid flow around it?

The article laughs at men's understanding, but I've always been impressed that while men know little about women's anatomy, women know more about men's physiology than men know about themselves.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dsmith42: The devices used to be shiat. But the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation poured money into research years ago and turned them into the most reliable form of birth control. I guess the pill might be more reliable, but the IUD is "set it and forget it."


My understanding is that the differences (when the pill is taken on schedule - religiously, if you'll pardon the former-Catholic humor), fall well within statistical error. A draw, in other words. 

That said, if you're at all like me and are occasionally not 100% reliable about medication of any kind, the IUD becomes the far better choice.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pert: ThomasPaineTrain: It's a buttfor.

What's a buttfor?


It's for sitting on, duh.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Impairing a normal bodily process does not comprise "health."  Don't @ me.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Impairing a normal bodily process does not comprise "health."  Don't @ me.


Cancer is a normal bodily process.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An over engineered slide whistle?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

