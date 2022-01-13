 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Navient is forking over 1.7 Billion to some student loan borrowers? Awesome news. Subby may get $260, which would cover one month of interest accrued on loans. So subby has that going for them, which is nice   (msn.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Claw back executive salaries and benefits, then jail Executives.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your not learning actual- useful skills in college, you are getting screwed over badly.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you also have your english degree at a 40k year school. Don't discount that.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Claw back executive salaries and benefits, then jail Executives.


found the guy with a criminal justice and math dual minor, and Philosophical studies of the Aztecs major.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navient had predatory practices?

Sometimes I think Fark needs a No 💩 tag. It's when Obvious doesn't quite cut it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is going to be fun.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Know how I know subby didn't actually have a Navient student loan?

FTFA:  "The deal, announced Thursday, requires Navient to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loan debts for nearly 66,000 borrowers and pay $95 million in restitution."

So they cancelled $26k avg for each borrower.  This wasn't a "lawyers make all the money, those actually affected get a nickel" situation.  Note that millennials have $39k in debt each average, so $26k is a good 2/3rds the average debt load of the peers of those affected here...not insignificant.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Navient had predatory practices?

Sometimes I think Fark needs a No tag. It's when Obvious doesn't quite cut it.


I worked on a system of theirs that determined the likelihood that any and all borrowers would make a payment based on their criteria, and they used for cash flow projection.  That's fine since lending practices prevent using any obvious criteria that could be used for discrimination and it would be nice to see what accounts receivable is going to net in any business.  However, they could pretty much identify your ethnicity using private secondary sources and didn't exactly keep that private.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

viscountalpha: If your not learning actual- useful skills in college, you are getting screwed over badly.


Or you actually are one of the idle rich for whom "study whatever you want and don't worry about how you will make money"  actually is good advice for maximizing happiness.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

viscountalpha: If your not learning actual- useful skills in college, you are getting screwed over badly.


No. You're getting screwed either way.
Bachelor's vs not a bachelor's is a wide divide in terms of lifetime earning, regardless of degree.
But that doesn't even this out, not all degrees are bachelor's, and a ton of degrees are never completed.

Colleges are raising their prices to compensate for loan availability, states are cutting university subsidies, but who's really earning off this?
Navient.
The feds are handing out free money every year, not to schools, not to students, but to these parasitic farking lenders.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Know how I know subby didn't actually have a Navient student loan?

FTFA:  "The deal, announced Thursday, requires Navient to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loan debts for nearly 66,000 borrowers and pay $95 million in restitution."

So they cancelled $26k avg for each borrower.  This wasn't a "lawyers make all the money, those actually affected get a nickel" situation.  Note that millennials have $39k in debt each average, so $26k is a good 2/3rds the average debt load of the peers of those affected here...not insignificant.


FINISH. THE. ARTICLE.
The settlement calls for payments of around $260 per person to be distributed to 350,000 federal loan borrowers who were placed in certain types of long-term forbearances.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Know how I know subby didn't actually have a Navient student loan?

FTFA:  "The deal, announced Thursday, requires Navient to cancel $1.7 billion in private student loan debts for nearly 66,000 borrowers and pay $95 million in restitution."

So they cancelled $26k avg for each borrower.  This wasn't a "lawyers make all the money, those actually affected get a nickel" situation.  Note that millennials have $39k in debt each average, so $26k is a good 2/3rds the average debt load of the peers of those affected here...not insignificant.


"The settlement calls for payments of around $260 per person to be distributed to 350,000 federal loan borrowers who were placed in certain types of long-term forbearances. The deal, which was submitted to the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, requires court approval."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Usually when somebody steals from other people over and over, they go to prison.
Not just have to give some of the money back.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.