 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KWQC Quad Cities)   You gotta get 'em when they're young   (kwqc.com) divider line
14
    More: Awkward, Education, Jane Addams, After-school activity, High school, School Satan Club, lobby of Jane Addams Elementary School, school programs, Good News Club  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 11:38 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Matt Gaetz likes this!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats the piss out of a dead guy on a stick club
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walrusonion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"and just have a fun time with elementary-age kids teaching bible lessons, playing games, and [memorizing] verses,"

Ain't nothing more fun than that, sign my kid up till he's 18 when he's finally allowed to tell me to go fark myself for farking up his life.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?


What? We're not allowed a little stigginit after all these years?
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: walrusonion: I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?

What? We're not allowed a little stigginit after all these years?


The important thing is that we teach kids that adults only see them as objects to score political points.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: austerity101: walrusonion: I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?

What? We're not allowed a little stigginit after all these years?

The important thing is that we teach kids that adults only see them as objects to score political points.


Better than the religious brainwashing in the other program.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?


10 year olds are creating a community based on mocking the absurd communities that lap up dogma. It sounds fun.

Also, you're posting in one of these right now. What are you accomplishing?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ModernLuddite: austerity101: walrusonion: I get what they're doing and I approve of it, but really outside of riling up the already overriled what's it accomplishing?

What? We're not allowed a little stigginit after all these years?

The important thing is that we teach kids that adults only see them as objects to score political points.


My comment was in jest.

There's nothing wrong with doing this. I am a member of the Satanic Temple, and they teach good, moral tenets that promote community, kindness, and generosity.

If it pisses off some Christianist hypocrites, so much the better.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WOW!...JUST...WOW!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.