 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLY Spokane)   Husband gets 25 years for knocking off spouse with Ben & Jerry's Boysenberry Dysentery   (kxly.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Affair, Hydrocodone, Life imprisonment, David Pettis, Prison, Family, Major Crimes detectives, Murder  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2022 at 1:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cheney man sentenced to 25 years for killing wife with poisoned ice cream

He probably thought a second quail hunt would be too obvious.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently he figured no one would run a basic tox screen.  Might have even worked if she was a bit older - say late 70's or so.  A lot of peaceful appearing elderly deaths pretty much get rubber stamped, no reason to look harder.  Glad this one didn't
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please pass the salt.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Cheney man sentenced to 25 years for killing wife with poisoned ice cream

He probably thought a second quail hunt would be too obvious.


Too old for SCUBA diving in a "tropical paradise" third world country with poor policing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He'd be a free man if he just got Blue Bell.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have stuck with Anthrax Ripple.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hydrcodone Ripple? Sure, I'll bite
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poisonberry, obvs.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not the first time Ben and Jerry's has killed.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.