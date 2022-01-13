 Skip to content
 
Manhattan is getting to be a rather expensive place to live
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The rent is too damn high
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No soup for you, because it takes some damn service labor to make it, you morons.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tax the bejeezus out of apartments that aren't a primary residence.
 
Lillya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But you can live on the street for nothing, USA!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
and yet there are entire skyscrapers that sit mostly empty... sure they are mostly for really rich people to launder money and dabble in real estate futures... but they don't live in them.

https://www.theb1m.com/video/why-new-​y​orks-billionaires-row-is-half-empty
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The median rental price for Manhattan properties, including discounts, hit $3,392 last month


That would pay my mortgage for four months, and my house in Las Vegas is almost certainly more spacious than the median property in Manhattan...and I've got a big back yard.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: and yet there are entire skyscrapers that sit mostly empty... sure they are mostly for really rich people to launder money and dabble in real estate futures... but they don't live in them.

https://www.theb1m.com/video/why-new-y​orks-billionaires-row-is-half-empty


It seems that part of the "fun" some rich douchebags get with being rich, is the ability to deny someone
else of something...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to live in Manhattan, and I did for a year.

In Inwood, which is the northernmost tip of the island is kind of the foreskin of Manhattan.

I lived near Seaman and Cumming, which is without question the jizziest corner on Earth.

We fell in and out of love, she was a fantastic kisser, not such a great roomie.  I wish her the best in all her endeavors.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You'd have to pay me to live in Manhattan.  Can't stand the place.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In before the NYC haters with their "i've got 40 acres of empty lawn in the middle of east bumble, I don't get it".
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: In before the NYC haters with their "i've got 40 acres of empty lawn in the middle of east bumble, I don't get it".


All I can say is, I'd hate living in Manhattan more than you'd hate living in my much-cheaper location.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Sofa King Smart: and yet there are entire skyscrapers that sit mostly empty... sure they are mostly for really rich people to launder money and dabble in real estate futures... but they don't live in them.

https://www.theb1m.com/video/why-new-y​orks-billionaires-row-is-half-empty

It seems that part of the "fun" some rich douchebags get with being rich, is the ability to deny someone
else of something...


The scarcity helps keep them rich.
 
