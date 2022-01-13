 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Ms Pennie's powerful words should be heard: "Not all men"   (twitter.com)
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Wow. Looking at the twitter conversations she's been in lately, it is hell to be a woman participating in social media. Anonymity brings out the worst in many... especially "some men".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
Just like with f*cking pigs - until the "good ones" start helping to do something about the "bad ones", they need to be lumped right the f*ck in with 'em.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
I'd forgotten the power of the spoken poem. Damn.

She's totally right and I cannot pretend I'm innocent.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
I used to follow her for the Scots word of the day; looks like she needs to block some dafties on Twitter?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
That was good.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.


"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?


Then you got to open up with a shot to the tenders.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
THAT'S MY PURSE! I DON'T KNOW YOU!

Best Of That's My Purse
Youtube Qy3qk4ohwFA
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Eventually, someone will realise that demonising moderates is just pushing them away.

Or not...
 
deadsanta
1 hour ago  

Wolfling: Eventually, someone will realise that demonising moderates is just pushing them away.

Or not...


I mean, it hasn't stopped anyone yet, why should anyone gather allies with a unified call to arms when you can get page views by pitting interest groups against each other, or convince one minority group that it can overcome all by itself, for itself.
 
bittermang
1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Just like with f*cking pigs - until the "good ones" start helping to do something about the "bad ones", they need to be lumped right the f*ck in with 'em.


Listen, I've been hanging around in dark alleys in my pajamas trying to stop rapists, like any reasonable upstanding super hero, but the local cops told me to stop before I get myself killed.

But more seriously, this is like when people blamed even the good Muslims for not reigning in all the terrorist Muslims. It's just a thin veil so you can continue painting blame with your huge paint brush.

Now if you'll excuse me, my dryer just went off. It's kinda like my own little Batsignal. Pajama time
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
As an American, I can't follow her with the accent.

It's like Dr. Who, where I had to turn on captions for a while after each regeneration.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
56 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?

Then you got to open up with a shot to the tenders.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
56 minutes ago  
Ok I am guessing this was a series of motivating or enlightening words or something but I was let with my head scratching by the end of it.

Is there a DRTFA
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
56 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Eventually, someone will realise that demonising moderates is just pushing them away.


Or not...

Are you suggesting moderates do things and are capable of being allies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
Forums have moderators, and they generally deal with the ~1% of users that are only there to be assholes. Social media doesn't. This one fact can explain a lot about the quality of online discourse and how much it has dropped in the last decade-ish.
 
Russ1642
55 minutes ago  
Anyone have an English translation?
 
mononymous
54 minutes ago  
Too long have straight white men have suffered.  Finally someone understands MEN'S rights.

/Male Lives Matter
 
Deathbymeteor
53 minutes ago  

Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?


They make these wonderful little force multipliers called "weapons" now.  There's also the new toys "cheap shots", "sneak attacks" and "blind rage".  These will do.

/Maxim 27. Don't be afraid to be the first to resort to violence
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: TommyDeuce: Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?

Then you got to open up with a shot to the tenders.

[Fark user image image 300x416]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?


Bring a stick. Obviously.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
that was annoying.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
50 minutes ago  

bittermang: I've been hanging around in dark alleys in my pajamas trying to stop rapists


Have you tried frat houses, barracks, mansions and yachts?  Might have better luck there.
 
AteMyBrain
50 minutes ago  
Between the pace, the cryptic phrasing, and the indecipherable accent, I have absolutely no idea what she's trying to say. But based on the text, I'm guessing she's angrily generalizing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
49 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the gangbang.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Captions on TikTok for the Scottish-impared

https://www.tiktok.com/@misspunnypenn​i​e/video/7052821797225434374
 
CarbonCarby
47 minutes ago  

bittermang: Benevolent Misanthrope: Just like with f*cking pigs - until the "good ones" start helping to do something about the "bad ones", they need to be lumped right the f*ck in with 'em.


Listen, I've been hanging around in dark alleys in my pajamas trying to stop rapists, like any reasonable upstanding super hero, but the local cops told me to stop before I get myself killed.

But more seriously, this is like when people blamed even the good Muslims for not reigning in all the terrorist Muslims. It's just a thin veil so you can continue painting blame with your huge paint brush.

Now if you'll excuse me, my dryer just went off. It's kinda like my own little Batsignal. Pajama time

Nobody's asking you to be an outright hero. Just stop providing cover for the villains.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
47 minutes ago  
Do a whole series of "not all [insert demographic]"
 
cew-smoke
46 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Between the pace, the cryptic phrasing, and the indecipherable accent, I have absolutely no idea what she's trying to say. But based on the text, I'm guessing she's angrily generalizing.


Nah. She hit the nail immediately on the head. Nothing general about it.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
I caught most of that but it was still so rapid fire and accented I want a transcript. Good stuff though. The ghost of Gil Scott Heron nods in approval of her spoken word poetry
 
Froman
42 minutes ago  

bittermang: Benevolent Misanthrope: Just like with f*cking pigs - until the "good ones" start helping to do something about the "bad ones", they need to be lumped right the f*ck in with 'em.


Listen, I've been hanging around in dark alleys in my pajamas trying to stop rapists, like any reasonable upstanding super hero, but the local cops told me to stop before I get myself killed.

But more seriously, this is like when people blamed even the good Muslims for not reigning in all the terrorist Muslims. It's just a thin veil so you can continue painting blame with your huge paint brush.

Now if you'll excuse me, my dryer just went off. It's kinda like my own little Batsignal. Pajama time

The analogy there is the hope that the good ones can stop the bad ones. The good Muslims can report the radical crazy guy at the mosque and the good men can report a rapist friend to the police(or stop him first). But it's never that simple. The smart terrorists keep it on the DL until they know they're in the company of kindred spirits and I for example, for some reason, don't seem to make friends with rape-y dudes like Brock Turner or Brett Kavanaugh.

I'm not saying I don't care. Only that I have zero idea how to help other than be conscious about my own behavior. I generally leave women alone and not look at them, which has become more instinctual during the pandemic. Nope, you're just another covid vector, I'm going this way. Oh look, a tree.
 
Toxophil
42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'd forgotten the power of the spoken poem. Damn.

She's totally right and I cannot pretend I'm innocent.


Funny, I was thinking that it's a  important statement which only lost a bit of gravitas by being made into a speedy breathless poem.
Now if it has to ryme, I could see it being a snarling, pissed off rap. That would probably catch more ppls attention nowadays.
 
thehellisthis
41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Just like with f*cking pigs - until the "good ones" start helping to do something about the "bad ones", they need to be lumped right the f*ck in with 'em.


What was your stance on people telling Muslims they had to clean up their own community during the war on terror (tm) if they wanted to be treated with respect and equality?
 
jaivirtualcard
40 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Between the pace, the cryptic phrasing, and the indecipherable accent, I have absolutely no idea what she's trying to say. But based on the text, I'm guessing she's angrily generalizing.


Name checks out quite a bit here
 
Toxophil
38 minutes ago  
...and for the record, I'm not saying she's doing anything wrong, or that I could do better. Just think that poetry outside of music doesn't reach people as much as it used to.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

berylman: I caught most of that but it was still so rapid fire and accented I want a transcript. Good stuff though. The ghost of Gil Scott Heron nods in approval of her spoken word poetry


It reminded me a bit of John Cooper Clarke's rhythm and cadence, like that in "Some C*nt Used the N-Word", but, yeah GSH may be even closer.
 
austerity101
31 minutes ago  
This is an important thing for all people who enjoy privileges to hear.

Because all of us at one point have bristled and thought

"Not all men," or
"Not all white people," or
"Not all Boomers," or
"Not all cisgender people," or
"Not all straight people,"

but all that does is frame their struggles to be about us, when it's about them, and they don't have the luxury of approaching one of us and somehow being able to quickly figure out if we're One of the Good Ones™.

And it's kind of like gun ownership--everyone's a responsible gun owner until the moment they're not. Every woman has known a man who was fine, until he wasn't. Every Black person has had a white friend who suddenly and abruptly disappointed and hurt them by doing or saying something racist.

So for women who literally fear for their lives being around men, there is no Bad Men and Good Men. There are just Bad Men and Men Who Haven't Been Bad Yet.

It can take a long time to establish trust with someone who holds social privilege above us, because of how often we've been burned by people in their class before.

And again, this can be life or death. Very, very literally.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
30 minutes ago  
Well, that was powerful.
 
X-Geek
28 minutes ago  
I couldn't really understand her, but I got the impression that her message was that all men are bad for not stopping other men from asking her to shake her ass or something.

But then this was the very next video, so I feel like maybe all women aren't on board with her message either.
 
LineNoise
27 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: TommyDeuce: Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?

Then you got to open up with a shot to the tenders.

[Fark user image 300x416]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
21 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I couldn't really understand her, but I got the impression that her message was that all men are bad for not stopping other men from asking her to shake her ass or something.

But then this was the very next video, so I feel like maybe all women aren't on board with her message either.


You should watch it with subtitles, because that is definitely not what her message was.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I couldn't really understand her, but I got the impression that her message was that all men are bad for not stopping other men from asking her to shake her ass or something.

But then this was the very next video, so I feel like maybe all women aren't on board with her message either.


It's interesting how many didn't understand the text, but feel qualified to comment just based on how her delivery made them feel.

They might defend themselves against her with a statement beginning, "Not all men..."
 
eckspat
19 minutes ago  

bittermang: Pajama time


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: arrogantbastich: Make it legal for me to beat the hell out of a guy for being a bastard and I'll be on that like a proud boy scarf of a toxic incel.

"Might makes right" isn't really a good goal to chase. Also, what happens if the bastard in question is bigger than you?


No one is bigger than that keyboard warrior.  Did you see the size of his spacebar?
 
Salmon
19 minutes ago  
Natural redhead?
 
LineNoise
18 minutes ago  

austerity101: X-Geek: I couldn't really understand her, but I got the impression that her message was that all men are bad for not stopping other men from asking her to shake her ass or something.

But then this was the very next video, so I feel like maybe all women aren't on board with her message either.

You should watch it with subtitles, because that is definitely not what her message was.


Are you speaking for her, or assuming she can't speak for herself, or needs subtitles?
 
FightDirector [recently expired TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is an important thing for all people who enjoy privileges to hear.

Because all of us at one point have bristled and thought

"Not all men," or
"Not all white people," or
"Not all Boomers," or
"Not all cisgender people," or
"Not all straight people,"

but all that does is frame their struggles to be about us, when it's about them, and they don't have the luxury of approaching one of us and somehow being able to quickly figure out if we're One of the Good Ones™.

And it's kind of like gun ownership--everyone's a responsible gun owner until the moment they're not. Every woman has known a man who was fine, until he wasn't. Every Black person has had a white friend who suddenly and abruptly disappointed and hurt them by doing or saying something racist.

So for women who literally fear for their lives being around men, there is no Bad Men and Good Men. There are just Bad Men and Men Who Haven't Been Bad Yet.

It can take a long time to establish trust with someone who holds social privilege above us, because of how often we've been burned by people in their class before.

And again, this can be life or death. Very, very literally.


Correct. Therefore, nobody should trust anybody, and everyone should assume that every person they ever meet simply hasn't been a Bad Person *yet*.

Being a species composed entirely of untrusting misanthropes is the only way to be sure.
/There is no such thing as nuance on the internet! all conversation must inherently devolve to be all or nothing
 
