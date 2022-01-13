 Skip to content
(Conde Nast Traveler)   Book last minute? Pay in cash? You get a quad. Enjoy your delay citizen   (cntraveler.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Jersey-based travel agent and blogger Maddie Winters flies between 75,000 and 100,000 miles per year. Despite having Global Entry, she has been SSSS'd more than eight times.

Soo... nine?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was traveling for work weekly, the first part of 2019. I was commuting to Toronto for a month and a half in there, with tickets bought by the company and TSA Pre. (Global Entry wasn't quite worth it.) Got quad-S'd on the way back two weeks in a row.

Best guess, they needed their white-guy quota to keep their stats deniable.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shortly after the Patriot Act passed, I sent all the TLAs a FOIA request for whatever files they had on me. It was my little, personal protest against surveillance overreach.

I got the SSSS every time I flew for at least 5 or 6 years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For a couple of years, I got the quad S treatment. At the same time, I held a government job with a Top Secret clearance. You'd think they would compare notes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Book last minute? You get a quad."

Deal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got a quad S on my boarding pass in the pre-pre-check era... Best thing that ever happened. The regular TSA line was overflowing, close to an hour. I politely pushed up to the front, showed my pass and said "you'll want me to wait someplace special, right?" They pointed me to the "special" line where I had to wait all of 5 minutes for my grope and screening, and then I shot through security and went off to wait in the bar for my flight.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sorceror: I was traveling for work weekly, the first part of 2019. I was commuting to Toronto for a month and a half in there, with tickets bought by the company and TSA Pre. (Global Entry wasn't quite worth it.) Got quad-S'd on the way back two weeks in a row.

Best guess, they needed their white-guy quota to keep their stats deniable.


I was traveling for work, probably around 2009 or so, and we're at the gate, and they specifically ask if any of have a checkerboard pattern on our tickets, as those people are going to have to go through extra screening.  (Hand wand + a pat down)

No one fesses up to it, so they just start picking people 'randomly' out of the crowd.

So of course it was all of the guys with beards who were 'randomly' selected.

/probably shouldn't have mentioned that a real terrorist wouldn't be so obvious
//or that the woman with the stroller had a potential to hide way more stuff
///was also traveling with federal government ID, though
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bonus: If you have a fairly common name and someone with that name gets enhanced scrutiny then EVERYONE with that name gets it. Security theater at its most incompetent, IMHO.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<csb>Got a quad when I bought the last minute upgrade on a one-way flight from SMF to HNL. However, they didn't catch it going through TSA, so I got the privilige of being patted down and my things gone through at the gate. Was getting the side eye from everyone else as they boarded</csb>
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So of course it was all of the guys with beards who were 'randomly' selected.


That's silly. It's the "recently-shaved full beard" tan-line that you have to watch out for.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Snake Language.
Harry Porter says snake language, which makes teachers and students afraid
Youtube 8ie_9REmgpg
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's almost like we didn't learn a thing about safety and security.  Peoples memories farking suck.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
COVID-19: 845,000. Scary Mooselimbs: 3,000. Critical Race Theory: 0.

Guess which ones the RWNJs are afraid of.
 
