 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Colorado vs Nebraska: WATER FIGHT   (kob.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Colorado, Nebraska, Platte River, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, state's water rights, Colorado's governor, South Platte River, existing water compacts  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 10:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm afraid this is just the beginning. shiat's drying up, yo.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go Buffs!  Beat the Huskers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm afraid this is just the beginning. shiat's drying up, yo.


Out here in the East we're getting record rain levels.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Wadded Beef: I'm afraid this is just the beginning. shiat's drying up, yo.

Out here in the East we're getting record rain levels.


Yep. Send some our way.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where it starts. This is where the cracks turn into fissures. This is the American West, and it is ALWAYS about water in the end.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking hate Nebraska.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. The water lawyers will make lots of money.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South Platte River Compact, approved in 1923, is a water-sharing agreement that entitles Nebraska to 120 cubic feet per second from the river during the irrigation season between April 1 and Oct. 15, and 500 cubic feet per second during the non-irrigation season

Cool, so prior to the Dust Bowl, they didn't understand that flows could decline. Perhaps it's time to re-negotiate.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water fight?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davebarnes: Don't worry. The water lawyers will make lots of money.


They should just set up a grudge football series between Colorado and Nebraska, and set each year's allocation based on the result.

Something to _really_ cheer for.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: davebarnes: Don't worry. The water lawyers will make lots of money.

They should just set up a grudge football series between Colorado and Nebraska, and set each year's allocation based on the result.

Something to _really_ cheer for.


Broncos vs. Huskers wouldn't be very fair to Colorado.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing that people choose to live in Nebraska.  Flat ass dirt state.
I also hate the shiat driving cousin farkers from New Hampshire, but they don't hold a candle to Nebraskans.  Nebraskans are committed to a whole nother level of inbreeding.  I've stopped in a couple different towns there where everyone looks the same.
Every one.
No branches on those trees, not for generations.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anuran: This is where it starts. This is where the cracks turn into fissures. This is the American West, and it is ALWAYS about water in the end.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's not always water...
 
GSrecluse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nebraska should have stayed in the big 8/12.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

little big man: Go Buffs!  Beat the Huskers!

[Fark user image 540x360]


Ndamukong Suh Interception vs Colorado
Youtube pV8QSUnmLUg
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.