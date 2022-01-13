 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(examiner live.co.uk)   Come meet Bruno - the stray kitten with no eyes saved from certain death by a hero Yorkshire vet, who then adopted him. Welcome to Caturday   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
346
    More: Caturday, Cat, blind cat, Wildlife, Feral cat, Genetic pollution, charity Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, Dog, intensive care  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Jan 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



346 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello everybody
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My "niece" has no eyes and she's a spawn of the devil. I got her a catnip kicker that has "biatch" all over it for Christmas because truth hurts lol
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Hello everybody
[Fark user image 850x637]


What a face!


And of course,

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We don't talk about Bruno.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Blind animals can do quite well depending on their surroundings. I know some folks with an elderly terrier who is blind and mostly deaf but his sense of smell is so finely tuned that he can still play fetch in a rather large yard, and he seems to still be getting quite a bit of enjoyment out of life.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 421x750]


Congrats on your starling story!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted to give an update on Mr Bugs. He is settling in really well with my son and my brother, as the above example show.  Apologies for the off-center pic that was my sons doing, lol.

We got all his test results back. Fecal is clear, no blood disorders, X-rays showed nothing in his tummy. Vet figures he's just a farter, in fact he farted really bad evidently in the vet's office and they had to open the door, lol.

I got to go take him for his follow-up shots next week. In a couple of months he'll get neutered and get chipped etc. Since this cat means so much to him and he's going to be mostly an inside kitty, if he gets out it might be a problem. I noticed there's a GPS collar out there that's fairly cheap and seven bucks a month recurring charges.

When we moved to Albuquerque next year I'm going to be getting five of them. I'd hate to lose one of my babies on the way out there from the Houston area.

As for us, we are doing well. My parents house sold in one day, that's that's how on fire the housing market is right now. After we close February the 2nd, I'll be able to paint my truck!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Collar I was looking at was pawtracker.com. that particular size will work well for my Chihuahuas as well
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: My "niece" has no eyes and she's a spawn of the devil. I got her a catnip kicker that has "biatch" all over it for Christmas because truth hurts lol


I used to have a t-shirt that read "you say I'm a biatch like it's a bad thing"
😁
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Wanted to give an update on Mr Bugs. He is settling in really well with my son and my brother, as the above example show.  Apologies for the off-center pic that was my sons doing, lol.

We got all his test results back. Fecal is clear, no blood disorders, X-rays showed nothing in his tummy. Vet figures he's just a farter, in fact he farted really bad evidently in the vet's office and they had to open the door, lol.

I got to go take him for his follow-up shots next week. In a couple of months he'll get neutered and get chipped etc. Since this cat means so much to him and he's going to be mostly an inside kitty, if he gets out it might be a problem. I noticed there's a GPS collar out there that's fairly cheap and seven bucks a month recurring charges.

When we moved to Albuquerque next year I'm going to be getting five of them. I'd hate to lose one of my babies on the way out there from the Houston area.

As for us, we are doing well. My parents house sold in one day, that's that's how on fire the housing market is right now. After we close February the 2nd, I'll be able to paint my truck!


Good to hear the little guy is healthy!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
as somebody who's just starting the adoption process for finding a new kitteh to go w/ 14 yr old Omar, this makes me very smileful.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 421x750]

Congrats on your starling story!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

elvisaintdead: as somebody who's just starting the adoption process for finding a new kitteh to go w/ 14 yr old Omar, this makes me very smileful.


Good luck!  Omar is lovely!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Wanted to give an update on Mr Bugs. He is settling in really well with my son and my brother, as the above example show.  Apologies for the off-center pic that was my sons doing, lol.

We got all his test results back. Fecal is clear, no blood disorders, X-rays showed nothing in his tummy. Vet figures he's just a farter, in fact he farted really bad evidently in the vet's office and they had to open the door, lol.

I got to go take him for his follow-up shots next week. In a couple of months he'll get neutered and get chipped etc. Since this cat means so much to him and he's going to be mostly an inside kitty, if he gets out it might be a problem. I noticed there's a GPS collar out there that's fairly cheap and seven bucks a month recurring charges.

When we moved to Albuquerque next year I'm going to be getting five of them. I'd hate to lose one of my babies on the way out there from the Houston area.

As for us, we are doing well. My parents house sold in one day, that's that's how on fire the housing market is right now. After we close February the 2nd, I'll be able to paint my truck!


I forgot, what color?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Wanted to give an update on Mr Bugs. He is settling in really well with my son and my brother, as the above example show.  Apologies for the off-center pic that was my sons doing, lol.

We got all his test results back. Fecal is clear, no blood disorders, X-rays showed nothing in his tummy. Vet figures he's just a farter, in fact he farted really bad evidently in the vet's office and they had to open the door, lol.

I got to go take him for his follow-up shots next week. In a couple of months he'll get neutered and get chipped etc. Since this cat means so much to him and he's going to be mostly an inside kitty, if he gets out it might be a problem. I noticed there's a GPS collar out there that's fairly cheap and seven bucks a month recurring charges.

When we moved to Albuquerque next year I'm going to be getting five of them. I'd hate to lose one of my babies on the way out there from the Houston area.

As for us, we are doing well. My parents house sold in one day, that's that's how on fire the housing market is right now. After we close February the 2nd, I'll be able to paint my truck!


Wonderful update! Glad there's nothing obviously wrong with the little one. Maybe probiotics might help balance his gut biome and reduce the toxicity a bit?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Going to be like one of the two below, in terms of the flames. Base color is going to be black with a lot of metallic in it. Since I'm getting a decent inheritance, I'm going to be spending about 15 grand on it. That's not enough to go and remove the cab but I am going to have the bed pulled and blasted along with the fenders and the doors all the glass removed etc. Going to do it right

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


What do y'all think?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
All of the trim and everything will be removed too, nothing will be taped off
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Wanted to give an update on Mr Bugs. He is settling in really well with my son and my brother, as the above example show.  Apologies for the off-center pic that was my sons doing, lol.

We got all his test results back. Fecal is clear, no blood disorders, X-rays showed nothing in his tummy. Vet figures he's just a farter, in fact he farted really bad evidently in the vet's office and they had to open the door, lol.

I got to go take him for his follow-up shots next week. In a couple of months he'll get neutered and get chipped etc. Since this cat means so much to him and he's going to be mostly an inside kitty, if he gets out it might be a problem. I noticed there's a GPS collar out there that's fairly cheap and seven bucks a month recurring charges.

When we moved to Albuquerque next year I'm going to be getting five of them. I'd hate to lose one of my babies on the way out there from the Houston area.

As for us, we are doing well. My parents house sold in one day, that's that's how on fire the housing market is right now. After we close February the 2nd, I'll be able to paint my truck!


♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Going to be like one of the two below, in terms of the flames. Base color is going to be black with a lot of metallic in it. Since I'm getting a decent inheritance, I'm going to be spending about 15 grand on it. That's not enough to go and remove the cab but I am going to have the bed pulled and blasted along with the fenders and the doors all the glass removed etc. Going to do it right

[Fark user image 289x217]
[Fark user image 425x318]

What do y'all think?


Now I remember, should look good. Do you have a good airbrush guy? I would at least carefully raise the cab up enough to put a new body bushings. It won't affect the paint job any but it will make the thing better overall
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

elvisaintdead: as somebody who's just starting the adoption process for finding a new kitteh to go w/ 14 yr old Omar, this makes me very smileful.


♥♥
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bakugo really wants to tell you about your extended car warranty.
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wanted to get a picture of Tuesday's white whiskers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Doctor Fegg: Wanted to get a picture of Tuesday's white whiskers.


[Fark user image 425x566]

Wow...those look painted on!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!

Today is the second day I've been back to work. I can only work remotely but I have an exception that I can go in once or twice a week as long as my health permits.

I saw my PCP today and all my hormone levels are now normal. Nobody still can explain what the hell happened in the first place. When I walked into the office my oxygen saturation was 88% which she was not happy about, however after sitting down for a few minutes it quickly jumped back up to 96%. I'm wearing a heart monitor now but she really thinks the problem is my lungs. I need to get back into pulmonary rehab and then loose enough weight to have the surgery. 27 pounds down...about 25 to go.

Now that my hormones are straight I'm going to get in to speak with the pulmonologist as soon as I can.

photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, today would have been my Dad's 105th Birthday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Happy Caturday!

Today is the second day I've been back to work. I can only work remotely but I have an exception that I can go in once or twice a week as long as my health permits.

I saw my PCP today and all my hormone levels are now normal. Nobody still can explain what the hell happened in the first place. When I walked into the office my oxygen saturation was 88% which she was not happy about, however after sitting down for a few minutes it quickly jumped back up to 96%. I'm wearing a heart monitor now but she really thinks the problem is my lungs. I need to get back into pulmonary rehab and then loose enough weight to have the surgery. 27 pounds down...about 25 to go.

Now that my hormones are straight I'm going to get in to speak with the pulmonologist as soon as I can.

[photos.smugmug.com image 400x601]


I'm glad you're back working again!  I'm sure it's a bit of a relief for you.  Great job on the weight loss, too.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Doctor Fegg: Wanted to get a picture of Tuesday's white whiskers.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Ahhh! ♥

When I adopted Salem in February, 2020 he had two white whiskers on the left side.  Now all his whiskers are completely white.
 
Displayed 50 of 346 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.