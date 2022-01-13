 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Desperate to avoid vaccinations, Anti-Vaxxers now paying positive people to infect them so they qualify as immune. So, avoid the tested safe vaccine, get infected by a disease that has killed 5.5 million globally. Surprisingly, this not in the US
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙄  Imbecille
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Knock yourself out.
 
Reyito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet.    Not a common thing in the US... yet.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there are people that think i'm wrong for wishing these people the worst possible outcome.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I give it to them as an STD? If the person's hot, it might be worth the effort. I was infected with COVID and went through the 2 weeks of hell. But I'm fine now. Maybe there's some legacy COVID in my loins.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit encouraging to learn it's not just the US that has lost its mind. On the other hand, there's probably no place on Earth where we might find consistent sanity.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: It's a bit encouraging to learn it's not just the US that has lost its mind. On the other hand, there's probably no place on Earth where we might find consistent sanity.


"THE MARIANAS TRENNNNNNNCH"
~ Nathan Explosion
 
RageAgainstMrClean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they have a 99.97% chance of surviving their covid infection.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: You know what? Knock yourself out.


So they can go spread it around like some kind of 12 Monkeys asshole? No thanks.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this if they agree to receiving a tattoo that says "this person is to be summarily denied treatment at any hospital because they are a f***ing moron" as well.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. Just get your farking shots
 
mjbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nytmare: Heamer: You know what? Knock yourself out.

So they can go spread it around like some kind of 12 Monkeys asshole? No thanks.


You know fully vaxxed people are spreading it as well, right?

//Fully vaxxed
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dericwater: Can I give it to them as an STD? If the person's hot, it might be worth the effort. I was infected with COVID and went through the 2 weeks of hell. But I'm fine now. Maybe there's some legacy COVID in my loins.


It's certainly possible. Men can transmit Ebola sexually literally after 2 years of convalescence.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now do it with smallpox.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjbok: nytmare: Heamer: You know what? Knock yourself out.

So they can go spread it around like some kind of 12 Monkeys asshole? No thanks.

You know fully vaxxed people are spreading it as well, right?

//Fully vaxxed


And both Lewis Hamilton and myself can drive a car
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Reyito: Yet.    Not a common thing in the US... yet.


We're still drinking piss.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The hospitals are kind of full right now. So if you could put this off for a couple of weeks, and then don't do this all at once, that would be great.
 
dericwater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: dericwater: Can I give it to them as an STD? If the person's hot, it might be worth the effort. I was infected with COVID and went through the 2 weeks of hell. But I'm fine now. Maybe there's some legacy COVID in my loins.

It's certainly possible. Men can transmit Ebola sexually literally after 2 years of convalescence.


Well, there you go. I wonder where I can post my availability to any hot ladies in need of a COVID treatment or two or three.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RageAgainstMrClean: Good thing they have a 99.97% chance of surviving their covid infection.


Even at those odds I wouldn't want to bet my life just to have a petulant whine, but unfortunately for them the actual odds are not nearly so good. And of course, death is by no means the only outcome worth avoiding.

Also, in medical terms infection with COVID is not an adequate substitute for vaccination (although it is a reason to delay vaccination for a short time). Those who recover from an infection should still get vaccinated.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The thing with anti-vaxxers is... are these people who never go to a doctor for regular checkups? Do they never go to doctors at all, even if they're sick or notice some peculiarity?

I don't get it. My doctor advised me to get the vaccine (though I would have anyway) and I listened to him because, well, I take his advice on any medical issues I have. Even if I doubted his advice I'd at least ask another medical doctor.

I'm sure there are some bona-fide medical doctors out there who are advising against the vaccine, but there can't be many. So, again, do anti-vaxxers never go to doctors ever? And if they do, do they go against their advice on everything else too?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Officially 5.5 million, yeah.  But the gold standard for major events like this is to track excess deaths above and beyond what  you'd expect in a normal period.

And by that standard, COVID has probably killed between 18 million and 20 million people, according to The Economist, which maintains a up to date tracker.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only alternative to getting vaccinated is having recovered from the infection

well that is science...
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The thing with anti-vaxxers is... are these people who never go to a doctor for regular checkups? Do they never go to doctors at all, even if they're sick or notice some peculiarity?

I don't get it. My doctor advised me to get the vaccine (though I would have anyway) and I listened to him because, well, I take his advice on any medical issues I have. Even if I doubted his advice I'd at least ask another medical doctor.

I'm sure there are some bona-fide medical doctors out there who are advising against the vaccine, but there can't be many. So, again, do anti-vaxxers never go to doctors ever? And if they do, do they go against their advice on everything else too?


Anti-vaxxers did not want to be sheep who listen to medical and scientific professionals and therefore 'did their own research' by listening to every snake oil salesman who wanted to sell sheep paste.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby has never left the US or read a foreign news source. The biggest idiots on fark are those who believe in American exceptionalism on either end of the spectrum.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The thing with anti-vaxxers is... are these people who never go to a doctor for regular checkups? Do they never go to doctors at all, even if they're sick or notice some peculiarity?


I don't get it. My doctor advised me to get the vaccine (though I would have anyway) and I listened to him because, well, I take his advice on any medical issues I have. Even if I doubted his advice I'd at least ask another medical doctor.

I'm sure there are some bona-fide medical doctors out there who are advising against the vaccine, but there can't be many. So, again, do anti-vaxxers never go to doctors ever? And if they do, do they go against their advice on everything else too?


I know someone who (a) refuses to get a covid vaccination and (b) is MARRIED to a highly regarded and fully vaccinated doctor.

Antivaxxers are conspiracy theorists, essentially. Advice/information may be accepted *if* it is compatible with their existing beliefs.
 
